Sienna Dunn has been named in the 18-player squad to represent England in the 2023 EuroHockey Under-18 Championships in Germany next week.
The event is being held in the western city of Krefeld between July 8-16.
Sienna found out she had made the training squad in January and since then has been training hard and taking part in friendly matches as part of the selection process.
The final matches in the selection process were held recently when she travelled to France to play the hosts, Belgium and Ireland.
Since then, the team have been at Lilleshall where they had a week of training and hosted Germany for two matches.