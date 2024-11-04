It was a case of so near and yet so far for Marown on Saturday as they came agonisingly close to claiming a first point of the Canada Life Premier League season.
The Crosby side were in dreamland at half-time of their clash with table-topping Ayre United as they led 3-0.
However, the Tangerines, who spurned a host of chances, finally made them pay in the second 45 though and drew level in the 81st minute, before Jamie Callister broke Marown hearts with an 87th minute winner for reigning champions who remain three clear of Peel at the top.
Read Dean Turton’s full report on an astonishing game at Old Church Road in this week’s Examiner, on sale tomorrow.
Foxdale on verge of securing Railway Cup spot
The westerners’ return to the top flight after a near 30-year absence couldn’t have gone much better and they claimed another scalp on Saturday beating Corinthians 2-0 at Billy Goat Park.
The result leaves Dale in third spot and knowing that three points from Saturday’s trip to Union Mills will secure them a place in the top-four’s traditional festive party.
That game will be Lee Gale’s last before his travels - what a send off it could be.
Hatty was our man on the Back of the Moon - read his report in this week’s Examiner.
D and D pick up first point of campaign
The second-tier’s bottom side, Douglas and District, claimed their first point of the season at eighth time of trying.
The Groves Road outfit have toiled unsuccessfully so far this term, but Richard Radcliffe’s second goal of the season had them on course for a first win let alone a first point.
Opponents Governor’s Athletic, however, had other ideas and a goal in the last 10 minutes saw them claim a share of the spoils to maintain a three-point gap over D and D in the standings.
Onchan’s perfect 10
Onchan have take to life in Combination One like a stockcar to the Nivison’s oval track.
The Os maintained Manx men’s football’s only 100 percent record at the weekend with a 4-1 win over St John’s.
Journeyman former Ramsey, Laxey, DHSOB, St Mary’s and St George’s striker Darren Hudgeon bagged a brace for Os as they moved six points clear at the top.
10-goal thriller
Gymns and Douglas Athletic drew 5-5 in Combination Two on Saturday in what we can all agree is a ‘peak’ Manx football result.
Many credit the Dutch for developing ‘sexy football’ and ‘total football’ but we all know it was, and still is, on display at combination pitches up and down the island every Saturday afternoon during the winter.
New-look Floodlit Cup
The women’s Floodlit Cup got under way on Sunday, but in a different format to normal. The competition is now seven-a-side, with games held across the Bowl pitch.
The results over the next few weeks will determine who will play in which division of the cup.
Results:
Saturday, November 2
Canada life Premier League
Foxdale 2-0 Corinthians
Marown 3-4 Ayre United
Ramsey 3-2 Laxey
Rushen United 0-2 Peel
St John’s 3-3 Onchan
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Castletown 3-5 Braddan
Colby P-P Malew
Douglas & District 1-1 Governor’s Athletic
Pulrose Utd 6-4 Douglas Royal
RYCOB 1-3 DHSOB
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre Utd 6-1 Marown
Corinthians 9-2 Foxdale
Laxey 1-5 Ramsey
Onchan 4-1 St John’s Utd
Peel 2-1 Rushen United
St George’s A-W St Mary’s
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two
Braddan 3-4 Castletown
DHSOB 3-0 RYCOB
Douglas Royal 2-4 Pulrose Utd
Governor’s Athletic 6-0 Douglas & District
Gymns 5-5 Douglas Athletic
-----------
Sunday, November 2
Women’s Floodlit Cup grading games
Corinthians 6-2 Union Mills
Onchan Blues 2-1 Malew
Corinthians 10-1 Douglas Royal
Peel 5-1 AC Malew
Onchan Yellows 14-0 Castletown