It was a case of so near and yet so far for Marown on Saturday as they came agonisingly close to claiming a first point of the Canada Life Premier League season.

The Crosby side were in dreamland at half-time of their clash with table-topping Ayre United as they led 3-0.

However, the Tangerines, who spurned a host of chances, finally made them pay in the second 45 though and drew level in the 81st minute, before Jamie Callister broke Marown hearts with an 87th minute winner for reigning champions who remain three clear of Peel at the top.

Read Dean Turton’s full report on an astonishing game at Old Church Road in this week’s Examiner, on sale tomorrow.

Foxdale on verge of securing Railway Cup spot

The westerners’ return to the top flight after a near 30-year absence couldn’t have gone much better and they claimed another scalp on Saturday beating Corinthians 2-0 at Billy Goat Park.

The result leaves Dale in third spot and knowing that three points from Saturday’s trip to Union Mills will secure them a place in the top-four’s traditional festive party.

That game will be Lee Gale’s last before his travels - what a send off it could be.

Hatty was our man on the Back of the Moon - read his report in this week’s Examiner.

D and D pick up first point of campaign

The second-tier’s bottom side, Douglas and District, claimed their first point of the season at eighth time of trying.

The Groves Road outfit have toiled unsuccessfully so far this term, but Richard Radcliffe’s second goal of the season had them on course for a first win let alone a first point.

Opponents Governor’s Athletic, however, had other ideas and a goal in the last 10 minutes saw them claim a share of the spoils to maintain a three-point gap over D and D in the standings.

Onchan’s perfect 10

Onchan have take to life in Combination One like a stockcar to the Nivison’s oval track.

The Os maintained Manx men’s football’s only 100 percent record at the weekend with a 4-1 win over St John’s.

Journeyman former Ramsey, Laxey, DHSOB, St Mary’s and St George’s striker Darren Hudgeon bagged a brace for Os as they moved six points clear at the top.

10-goal thriller

Gymns and Douglas Athletic drew 5-5 in Combination Two on Saturday in what we can all agree is a ‘peak’ Manx football result.

Many credit the Dutch for developing ‘sexy football’ and ‘total football’ but we all know it was, and still is, on display at combination pitches up and down the island every Saturday afternoon during the winter.

Onchan's Courtney Goldsmith and Malew's Abi Sutterby (Photo: Paul Hatton) (Paul Hatton)

New-look Floodlit Cup

The women’s Floodlit Cup got under way on Sunday, but in a different format to normal. The competition is now seven-a-side, with games held across the Bowl pitch.

The results over the next few weeks will determine who will play in which division of the cup.

Results:

Saturday, November 2

Canada life Premier League

St Mary’s 2-0 St George’s

Foxdale 2-0 Corinthians

Marown 3-4 Ayre United

Ramsey 3-2 Laxey

Rushen United 0-2 Peel

St John’s 3-3 Onchan

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two

Castletown 3-5 Braddan

Colby P-P Malew

Douglas & District 1-1 Governor’s Athletic

Pulrose Utd 6-4 Douglas Royal

RYCOB 1-3 DHSOB

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre Utd 6-1 Marown

Corinthians 9-2 Foxdale

Laxey 1-5 Ramsey

Onchan 4-1 St John’s Utd

Peel 2-1 Rushen United

St George’s A-W St Mary’s

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two

Braddan 3-4 Castletown

DHSOB 3-0 RYCOB

Douglas Royal 2-4 Pulrose Utd

Governor’s Athletic 6-0 Douglas & District

Gymns 5-5 Douglas Athletic

Sunday, November 2

Women’s Floodlit Cup grading games

Corinthians 6-2 Union Mills

Onchan Blues 2-1 Malew

Corinthians 10-1 Douglas Royal

Peel 5-1 AC Malew

Onchan Yellows 14-0 Castletown