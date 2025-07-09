Isle of Man cyclist Becky Storrie was caught up in a crashed-marred finale on stage three of the Giro d’Italia Women on Tuesday afternoon.
The end of the 122 kilometre stage from Vezza d'Oglio to Trento descended into chaos when a rider in the peloton slipped on the wet roads with only 3km remaining.
This caused a large number of other cyclists to hit the Tarmac, with Storrie and three of her Team Picnic PostNL team-mates amongst them.
They had been well placed at the head of the field at the time of the crash which enabled Storrie’s team-mate Josie Nelson – who had be pulling at the front – to avoid the carnage and escape with a small group which ultimately contested the sprint finish.
Nelson competed well at the end and crossed the line in second place behind Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes, therefore claiming her maiden Grand Tour podium.
Storrie and her other stricken team-mates were able to remount and completed the remaining few kilometres before being evaluated by medical staff later that evening.
Unfortunately, two of the Team Picnic PostNL riders, British star Pfeiffer Georgi and Italy’s Marta Cavalli were forced to withdraw from the rest of the race because of the injuries, along with four riders from other teams.
Thankfully, Storrie was able to continue and took to the startline on Wednesday for stage four between Castello Tesino to Pianezze (Valdobbiadene) which featured a tough uphill finish .
With depleted numbers, it proved to be a tough stage for Team Picnic PostNL, with Eleonora Ciabocco leading the team home in 25th place. Storrie safely crossed the finishline in 82nd.
The Giro d’Italia Women continues until Sunday when it finishes in the famous racing autodrome at Imola.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.