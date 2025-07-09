The Manx Harriers athlete, who is currently en route to Orkney for next week’s biennial Games, broke the junior women’s 400m hurdles record which had previously stood for 24 years, having been set by Hannah Riley in 2001.
Christian ran a blistering time of 63.7 seconds at Longford Park during a Northern League meeting last month, bettering Riley’s standard of 64.4s.
This not only tops the poll in the junior women’s category but, as no other Manx woman has recorded a faster run, she can claim the overall record too which was previously held by Cheryl Done for 30 years at 63.81s.
Corbyn’s final shakedown
Also hitting top form ahead of the upcoming event in Orkney is Corbyn Shade, who is make his Island Games debut next week.
The Western AC athlete made the trip to Leeds last Thursday to compete in a British Milers Club meeting.
He took on the 3,000 metres in very windy conditions, winning the race by a considerable margin and setting a new personal best of nine minutes and 15 seconds.
That marks a five-second improvement on the time he recorded at the NSC only one week earlier—an impressive achievement given the testing weather.
Corbyn now heads into the Island Games where he will contest the 5,000 metres with the confidence that comes from being in excellent form.
