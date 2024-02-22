The Isle of Man’s Lesley Sleight took two titles in the English Indoor Archery Championships last weekend.
Competing in Bedford at her first archery competition of the year, Sleight became both women’s traditional recurve and American longbow English champion.
She also won the trophy for having the highest score using wooden arrows.
Speaking afterwards, Sleight commented: ‘It was a hard day competing in two classes as I had to shoot 250 arrows and try and keep focus and concentrate. I had no rest between the competition.’
Sleight is a member of Bowderyn Vannin and Isle of Man Archery Clubs.