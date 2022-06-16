Sleight crowned English bowhunter champion

Isle of Man archers Lesley and Rodger Sleight competed at the English Field Archery Association Bowhunter National Championships near Mansfield last weekend.

Lesley took the championship title for women’s traditional recurve and in doing so set two English national records.

The competition started with an unmarked 3D round and Lesley’s score of 422 set a veteran English record which left her in second place at the end of the first day.

The next day was an unmarked precision 3D round and with a score of 264 Lesley set an adult English record, improving on her personal best by 15 points.

Lesley presently holds 10 adult and 10 veteran English records.

A total score of 686 was enough to take the national title by 21 points.

Rodger had a great first day of the competition and with a score of 482 found himself in third position in the men’s traditional recurve class. This was a personal best by nearly 90 points.

His score on day two of 242 gave him a total of 724 points, missing out on the bronze medal by only 15 points.

Lesley and Rodger will be competing for England at the end of the month at the European Bowhunter Championships. The week-long competition takes place in Confolens, France.

Lesley said: ‘I would like to thank the Isle of Man Sport Institute, especially Trevor Christian and Sian Griffiths with strength and conditioning and psychological support.