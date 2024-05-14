The final of this season’s Isle of Man Amateur Snooker Championship witnessed last year’s winner Darryl Hill chasing a seventh title.
He was up against Dave Addinall, a two-time winner back in 2011 and 2013 where in recent years his focus has been on pool, only entering this event at the last minute as a ‘bit of fun’
Nevertheless, he’d produced some very good snooker to reach the final in defeating Michael Curphey 5-2 in his semi-final which included a couple of 60+ breaks.
Hill had looked unplayable at times in his semi-final versus Peter Kirkham. After falling behind, he produced a magnificent 102 break and a total clearance of 128 on his way to another 5-2 win. Credit to the losing semi-finalists who both played well.
Addinall was away well in frame one with 30 in the best-of-11 final. Hill responded in kind and was somewhat unlucky to find the middle pocket with his white when playing from the final brown to blue with the frame at his mercy. Addinall duly potted the required balls.
Hill raced into a 66-0 lead in frame two, but his opponent had a chance to steal from an unlikely position.
His attempt to cut in a very fine black failed as it hung in the jaws of a corner bag, but the white flew at sent reds everywhere, one of which helped the black in.
All the remaining balls were now in the open but Addinall missed a black and Hill cleared with 41 for 1-1.
In frame three both players had small breaks and Addinall spurned a good opportunity when he rattled the final green and Hill went 2-1 up.
Hill’s 39 break down to the final red of frame four left Addinall chasing snookers in vain and the interval came with Hill leading 3-1.
Frame five was close, a long safety battle on the colours but again it went to Hill. Despite trailing 4-1, Addinall stuck to his task well and produced what was to be the highest break of the final of 44 which annoyingly for him ended on a missed black off its spot, but it was enough for the frame.
Addinall cut the deficit to only one by taking frame seven with a run of 27. If Hill was feeling the pressure, it didn’t show as breaks of 25 and 40 put him one frame from the title. Despite his best efforts, Addinall was unable to make much impact in frame nine as Hill with 21 and 27 wrapped up frame and match.
Congratulations go to Hill on a seventh island championship win. Addinall was philosophical in defeat, happy to have given Hill a good test given the limited time he had to adapt to the Star table.
Thanks go to referee Dave Kelly, marker Jane Hill and the Cue Zone. A replay of both the Island and Masters finals are available on the IoMBSA Facebook page.
MIKE CROOK