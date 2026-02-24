Graham Ashton and Ollie Byrne fought out the best-of-five final in this season’s Doug Kinrade Handicap Snooker Knockout, Ashton receiving a seven-point start per frame.
Always a popular event, 32 players have been whittled down to two over the past few months.
With the trophy, tidy sum of cash, a place in the Champion of Champions and a handicap cut at stake, it was understandably an edgy start from both players.
Byrne made the early running before his opponents potted his first red after 15 minutes. Then Ashton slowly built up a small lead of 12 by the yellow as Byrne struggled for colours.
That changed just at the right time, Byrne taking yellow, green and brown, before Ashton got a dreaded double-kiss on the blue which left his opponent with a fairly simple blue and pink for frame 49-41.
Frame two was much more open as Ashton was in early with two reds with blacks and stayed ahead. He then fluked the last red and landed perfect on the black but gave Byrne a lifeline by going immediately in-off the yellow when playing safe.
Ashton was lucky to snooker his opponent on the brown which he missed. Ashton potted it, leaving two snookers required with the frame eventually ending 39-56 to him which levelled the match at 1-1.
Frame three was all Ashton with two teen breaks and other contributions as Byrne seemed to be either snookered or tight on the baulk cushion.
It was snookers required with three reds left, Byrne completely frozen out: indeed, his first pot was the 13th red but he then missed his colour and conceded 60-1 to make it 2-1 to Ashton.
In the next frame, Byrne sank a few pots but his opponent still led by 20. The end came very quickly, Ashton producing a nice 23 break down to the last red and it was snookers required.
The red went his way too and Byrne held out his hand, conceding at 67-15 and sealing a 3-1 victory to Ashton.
Congratulations go to Ashton on taking his second Doug Kinrade Handicap title in three years. Commiserations to Ollie – it was just not his night and he caught his opponent showing what he’s capable of, particularly in the last two frames.
Thanks go to referee Dave Kelly, scorer Ken Kinrade, the Finch Hill club and the Kinrade family for refreshments. It was good to see around a dozen people watching, adding to the atmosphere.
Billiards ranking event
Tom Miller defeated Steve Finnegan in the final of the first billiards ranking event held in the island since before the pandemic.
Both hit the highest breaks of day in the 150 up final, Finnegan in first with a 37 which was matched by his opponent shortly after. Miller pulled away but survived a late rally by Finnegan to prevail 153-127.
Ken Kinrade was probably the most unlucky player on the day: in the group phase he was mugged by Mike Crook in the dying seconds and later pipped also by Dave Hanlon. Kinrade was the only player to beat Miller on the day, although he didn’t realise until an hour or so later, but didn’t make the semi-finals.
Everyone seemed to enjoy their billiards and only the busy tournament director, Dave Kelly, failed to win a match but even he scored well, particularly in his last group game against Paul Smith.
Thanks to the Finch Hill venue, tournament director Dave Kelly and Ken Kinrade for prepping the tables.
- The second ranking event is scheduled for March 15 at St Olave’s but is subject to change.
