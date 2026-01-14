Snooker’s Joe Davis Handicap Knockout competition was well supported last weekend, with 32 entries in the day-long, best-of–three frames.
After around eight hours of play, the tournament culminated with a Conor Mahon versus Kelvin Revere final.
The latter hadn’t dropped a frame all day to make his first appearance in a snooker final, his victims including last year’s losing finalist Leon Martin in the quarter-finals.
Mahon had found the going a bit tougher, winning three deciding frames en route. His best performance came in round two against last season’s winner Chenji Ratnavel, Mahon making breaks of 42, 29 and 21, while Ratnavel replied with a 23 in a 2-1 result.
The final saw Revere receiving a seven-point start per frame but the early running was all from Mahon as he seemed to loosen his arm after a huge semi-final struggle.
He was 40-12 up with three reds left but Revere powered back, only to miss an easy-looking brown and leaving Mahon to clear for 1-0, 63-37.
Frame two was a complete reverse as Revere went 32-0 ahead, hitting the back of the pockets hard. He was still 19 up at the yellow after Mahon followed in a final long red.
Once again Revere missed an easy brown but he did get a shot at frame ball pink, albeit cueing off the cushion.
Sadly for him, the white dropped instead of the pink and it was soon all over as Mahon potted a mid-range black to make it 66-61 for frame and match 2-0.
Congratulations go to Mahon on a second individual title to go with his Six Red win from 2024. A great effort from Revere on the day where the run was a bit against him come the final.
Mahon wins the trophy plus £120, a place in this year’s Champion of Champions and a seven-point handicap cut, while Revere receives £60.
Congratulations must also go to the losing semi-finalists Michael Curphey and 15-year-old William Hogg. Curphey hit the highest break of the day with a 74 against Paddy Delaney in the quarter-finals, the latter missing chances in a decider.
Curphey also had breaks of 59, 48, 48 and 41 over the day, while Revere with a very useful 56 start ended his run with some calm, assured potting 2-0.
Young William was receiving 35 from Mahon in the other semi and took frame one fairly comfortably, but Mahon forced a decider. The latter seemed to have it in the bag as he hit the front with reds still remaining.
William wasn’t finished and made some great pressure pots including a cracking full-length final blue but was just left wanting on two attempts on match ball pink and Mahon breathed a huge sigh of relief as he sunk the black for victory.
Curphey and William will receive £30 each, plus a special mention too for Tony Cubbon for his 45 break in round two.
Thanks go to tournament director Dave Kelly and the Cue Zone for use of the venue. Also thanks to all the players who played some great snooker and helped the TD move things along so smoothly, without the need for a late finish.
MIKE CROOK
