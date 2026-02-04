Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association’s 2026 Mann Crane Hire Grand Prix gets underway this weekend.
The reigning champion Darryl Hill will take on Nialls Wilson in the opening game at the Cue Zone in Ronaldsway this Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1pm.
The eight participants in the event come from the rankings taken after the fourth ranking event of the season.
The full draw and schedule is:
Saturday, February 7 - 1pm (number one seed) Darryl Hill v (6) Nialls Wilson
Sunday, February 8: 1pm - (4) Chris Dagnall v (7) Jonny Hogg
Monday, February 9: 7pm - (3) Paul Smyth v (5) Conor Mahon
Tuesday, February 10: 7pm - (2) Michael Curphey v Paddy Delaney.
The quarter and semi-finals are best of nine frames with a mandatory interval after four. The final will be the best of 15 frames, held over two sessions. All matches will be played on the STAR table and livestreamed.
The semi-finals will take place on Saturday, February 14 as follows: 1pm - Hill/Wilson v Dagnall/Hogg; 6pm - Smyth/Mahon v Curphey/Delaney.
The final then takes place the following day on Sunday, February 15, with the first session getting underway at 1pm and featuring seven frames. The second and concluding session will begin at 7pm, with a maximum of eight frames.
It’s difficult to see past a Hill/Curphey final, which would be a repeat of 2024 and 2025 if it happens.
Hill is yet to taste defeat in the Grand Prix, having claimed the title on all four previous occasions. But there should be some closely-fought matches and a chance to see how the trio of representatives – Hill, Curphey and Mahon – all shape up ahead of their trip to Spain for the European Championships next month.
Wilson and Delaney are up against it, drawn against Hill and Curphey respectively, but Wilson is more than capable of taking a frame or two with his scoring power and is playing well as shown in the individual league.
Delaney has earned his place with some good performances this season, particularly in the ranking events where he made a semi-final and a good run in the Joe Davis Handicap before just losing out to Curphey, potting very well at times.
The remaining quarter-finals - Dagnall v Hogg and Smyth v Mahon - could go somewhat deeper.
Dagnall and Smyth, who have competed off-island on multiple occasions, are favourites on paper but Hogg’s and Mahon’s games are improving and a shock is definitely possible.
Prizemoney is as follows: winner - £150; runner-up - £75; semi-finalists - £40; highest break - £50.
Ranking points will be awarded as follows for the event: winner – 60; runner-up – 40; semi-finals – 20.
MIKE CROOK
