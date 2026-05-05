Rodger Clague was crowned Veterans Champion last weekend, 55 years after winning his maiden snooker title as a teenager.
Clague received a seven-point start per frame against Peter Stephens in the best-of-five frame final, which took place at St Olave’s Snooker Club in Ramsey.
Both players found it hard going to start with, but Stephens eventually took control of frame one. He was 31 ahead by the colours and, with green to blue under his belt, took the opener 58-17.
After an early in-off from Clague in the second frame, Stephens was in with 15 and finished his break with a good safety. He was straight back in with a long red and colour to build up a handy advantage.
The ‘miss’ rule then came into play as Clague fluked a snooker and gained 13 points but, after potting the final red with a colour, he managed to snooker himself on the yellow and gave 16 points back to his opponent.
After Stephens took yellow and green, it was snookers required and soon 2-0 as he won 63-34.
Frame three saw Clague add to his start, cashing in after some good safety play. Stephens produced a fine three-cushion escape from one snooker but still trailed by 21 with four reds left.
Clague had missed an easy blue to the green pocket on numerous occasions but it eventually proved to be his friend as, on his final attempt, it left his opponent snookered on the last red and soon Clague had a frame on the board, 50-19.
Frame four started with both players making a number of solid long pots. Clague had a red with an easy-looking black to follow, but in potting the red he cannoned the green between the black and the corner pocket.
Stephens tried to squeeze a red through the small gap but followed in before a four-ball plant from his opponent cleared the impasse to go 20 up with four reds left.
To the colours and Clague - left with a dolly shot on the brown - completely under-hit it and didn’t even reach the ball. Luckily for him though, Stephens soon went in-off and Clague took the frame to set up a decider, 51-19.
The theme continued in the final frame: Clague edged away with good safety, while Stephens made the odd pot in reply but couldn’t buy position on a colour.
Clague’s lead stood at 31 with four reds left when his opponent’s form returned, potting the red with a pink on consecutive visits. An in-off followed by Clague then Stephens landed the final red with a black followed by the yellow and suddenly there were only two points between the players.
The green went to Rodger but he left an easy-looking brown to middle which Stephens potted, only for the white to fly into the yellow pocket.
With the pressure building, Clague missed the re-spotted brown from in hand but soon got another chance to reach match ball blue. His long attempt missed but he left Stephens snookered. The latter failed to escape and conceded 55-37 to seal Clague’s victory.
Congratulations go to Clague who will now be invited to participate in the next Champions of Champions event and has already received the obligatory handicap cut.
Commiserations to Stephens who fought hard throughout, pulling out some great pots to get back into the decider.
Isle of Man Billards and Snooker Association wish to thank referee Dave Kelly and the St Olave’s venue for hosting.
MIKE CROOK
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