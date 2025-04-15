Paddy Delaney and his nephew Leon Martin were crowned 2025 Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association Pairs Champions after a dramatic final that swung in every direction before they finally clinched a 3-2 win over Darryl Hill and Dollin Mercer.
Martin took to the table first against Mercer, receiving a 42-point head start. Despite Mercer opening with a tidy 24, Martin responded with a composed 14.
The frame remained tight, but the youngster held his nerve superbly to sink a long blue and an even more impressive pink to take it 82-72 and give him and Delaney the early advantage.
Delaney faced Hill next in frame two, starting with a 56-point lead. Scoring chances were limited, although Hill managed breaks of 21 and 15, but Delaney chipped away steadily and kept control.
With only one red remaining, Hill rattled a crucial pot, leaving it in the jaws for Delaney, who made no mistake. Although Hill clawed back two of the three snookers he needed, Delaney sealed the frame 80-56 to extend the lead to 2-0.
Hill and Mercer responded strongly in the third – a pairs frame - with Delaney and Martin receiving 49.
Mercer produced the night’s highest break with a well-crafted 35 and, despite an unfortunate in-off, the Hill/Mercer partnership took charge and finished strongly on the colours to win 86-56, keeping the contest alive.
Frame four saw Martin, with a 63-point start, take on Hill once more as a cagey and tactical frame unfolded. Hill built a break of 22, while Martin played clever shots to keep the black safe and deny scoring opportunities.
A crucial foul by Hill - pocketing the cue ball after potting the final red - gave Martin the upper hand. He laid a sharp snooker on the green and, following a foul, potted brown to go 25 up with only 18 remaining.
But just as it seemed the match was won, a safety shot from Martin unexpectedly dropped the black in, giving Hill another chance.
The former professional potted the pink and, after a tense exchange of shots on the black, eventually converted to win the frame 107-102 and force a decider.
Delaney and Mercer returned for the final frame, with Delaney starting 35 points ahead. Mercer opened with 17 and Delaney was soon in trouble after accidentally cannoning the black into a pocket.
As Mercer took the lead 48-44, it seemed momentum was firmly with him, but nerves crept in for both players and missed chances kept the frame wide open.
Needing just brown, blue and pink to win, Mercer potted brown and blue but then suffered a cruel in-off trying to come around the table for the pink.
Delaney stepped up, and though his blue effort jawed out, it ricocheted into the yellow pocket. The cue ball landed perfectly for the pink, which he calmly slotted home to win the frame 65-56 and with it the match 3-2.
It was a thrilling finish to a topsy-turvy final and a crowning moment in what has been a dream debut season for Martin, already runner-up in the Joe Davis Handicap and now eyeing a possible league title with his team, Finch Hill Rockets.
Thanks go to referee Dave Kelly for officiating the match and to St Olave’s for hosting the event.