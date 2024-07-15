The first semi-final of the Rayner Shield bowls competition took place on Wednesday evening last week, with South Ramsey A hosting Marown B in the north of the island.
Players from both sides agreed an earlier start time to ensure they could watch England take on the Netherlands in Euro 2024.
The home team were huge favourites going into the match and so it proved, with five single wins and conceding only 22 chalks.
James Teare, Dido Kelly, Stefan Kelly had to work a bit harder for their wins over Sam Clague, John Gelling and Karl Parker respectively.
The remaining fixture is today (Tuesday) with Castletown A hosting Marown C, as South Ramsey A await their opponents with the final to be played on Friday, August 9.
Town are also huge favourites, having won their home league fixture 10-0 earlier in the season.
Plumbmaster Rayner Plate
First division side Peel A hosted second division team Finch Hill A on Wednesday evening.
Despite having to give the visitors a 45-chalk start on the night, they managed to win by 11 chalks (154-143). Sam Stannard-Duke was the lone winner for Finch, as he beat Mike Ashmole 21-7.
Ballaugh B (+50) hosted South Ramsey C (+60). With both sides in the third division a close match was expected, so it proved as the home team won 5-3.
But the Ballaugh men were unable to recover the 10-chalk start they had to give their opponents as they lost by only two chalks (182-184).
South Ramsey C will face Peel A on Friday, August 2 with the venue to be confirmed at a later date.
GLYNN HARGRAVES