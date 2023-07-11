Because of the delayed and red-flagged sessions on Monday evening, the schedule for Tuesday’s evening’s Southern 100 has changed.
There will now only be one race, the Peel Holdings Senior at approximately 8.46pm.
Roads round the Billown Course will close at 6.05pm, followed by the Lightweight practice at 6.18, a 1,000cc practice at 6.37 and the first outing for the Sidecars at 6.56.
Supersport A class will take to the course at 7.27, then Supersport B at 7.46 and a second Lightweight session at 8.05. The second Sidecar practice is scheduled for 8.24, followed by the Senior solo race.
Roads will re-open no later than 9.40.