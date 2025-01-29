The Southern 100 Racing club has secured a new sponsor for its Billown Course.
For at least the next three years, the 4.25-mile road course in the south of the island will now be headlined sponsored by Motor Isle.
Motor Isle may seem like a new name in Isle of Man road racing, it is, in fact, a rebranded evolution of Beaumanx Productions, the company behind the globally recognised sidecar racing brand 3 Wheeling and its sister brand 2 Wheeling Classics.
Southern 100 chairman, George Peach, said: ‘It is great news that we can announce the name of the new sponsor for the Billown Course, following the departure of our previous sponsor last year.
‘Colas’s acquisition meant an end to their involvement with the event, leaving an opportunity for a new partnership.
‘Chris Beauman is no stranger to our events, particularly in the Sidecar races, where, under the 3 Wheeling Media banner, he and his company have sponsored the two Sidecar races in the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races since 2022.
‘They have also supported the two sidecar races at the Southern 100 by providing additional media coverage through their extensive social media channels.
‘With the course now carrying the distinctive Motor Isle branding, their presence will be even more visible.
‘As Chris and his production manager, Ben Dalglish, develop new aspects of the Motor Isle brand, we look forward to seeing how their involvement enhances the event.’
After the contract was signed, Chris Beauman, founder of Motor Isle, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: ‘It’s a huge honour for Motor Isle to become the title sponsor of the Billown Course, a course with such a rich heritage in real road racing.
‘Our passion has always been to celebrate and promote motorsport, and this partnership allows us to do exactly that while strengthening our commitment to the Southern 100.
‘The 3 Wheeling brand has been deeply connected to sidecar racing for years, and 2 Wheeling Classics has given classic motorcycle fans a new platform to enjoy their sport.
‘Bringing everything together under the Motor Isle name is an exciting step forward.
‘We look forward to supporting the Southern 100 and working with George and the team to showcase the Billown Course in all its glory.’
The club’s Pre-TT Classic meeting takes place between May 23 and 25, with the Southern 100 following between July 7 and 10.