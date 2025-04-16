Seven-time Isle of Man Centre ACU sidecar trials champion Chris Molyneux has died of pneumonia at the age of 62.
He retired from trials five years ago after being diagnosed with leukaemia but continued to support his son Aaron in solos until his health deteriorated further.
Chris won his first ACU star in 1992 when partnering Andrew Greggor in what was a split result (Michael Owen winning the driver’s title).
Between 1986 and 1999 Greggor and Molyneux chalked up no fewer than two second places and three thirds together in the Isle of Man championship.
When ‘Bobber’ Greggor stood down from trials, Moly partnered Robbie Lace to second in 2001 (behind Michael and Julie Owen) and third 2002, then third again in 2003 when passengering for Jonathan Kelly.
After several years out of the sport, he returned with Nigel Crellin to finish second in 2012 to Adrian and Aaron Smith before the duo notched up their impressive run of six championship titles in succession.
Chris’s last rode a trial alongside Jack Corlett in 2020, which they won.
At a national level, Crellin and Molyneux became the first and only local pair to win the British Sidecar Trials Championship 2015 and 2016. They won four Manx Two Day Trials (also a record by a local crew).
Ironically, Jack Corlett and Ealish Baxter are leading this year’s British series.
Chris generally bought the bikes, built the chassis’ and maintained the outfits.
A first cousin of 17-time TT winner Dave Molyneux, Chris’s profession was a panel beater and vehicle sprayer. He was also a talented sign writer and worked alongside Stan Hall at Crompton’s Motor Body Repairs in Stanley Place, Douglas from the age of 16, taking over the business when Stan retired in 2011.
Chris Molyneux’s funeral is on Wednesday, April 23 at Douglas Crematorium, 11.30am.