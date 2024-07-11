Ben Birchall and passenger Kevin Rousseau produced a blistering performance to win the Southern 100’s Sidecar Championship race on Thursday afternoon.
The pair won the meeting’s concluding six-lap contest from Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe, finishing seven seconds ahead of their TT rivals.
The latter outfit were only 0.546s ahead of Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley in third.
Birchall and Rousseau set a new lap record of 2 minutes 28.959 seconds for the three-wheelers around the 4.25-mile Billown Course on their way to a second victory of the meeting having been declared the winner the day’s earlier Ace Hire & Sales Sidecar Race, which was cut short by a red flag.
Newcomer Kieran Clarke and passenger Andrew Johnson finished fourth in the championship race, 11 seconds ahead of TT regulars Steve and Matty Ramsden.
The experienced Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes rounded out the top six.
Full round up of the day’s Southern 100 action in next week’s Examiner.