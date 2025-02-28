A monthly lottery draw has raised thousand of pounds for safety equipment on the Billown Course.
An impressive £6,500 was raised by the ‘100 club’ initiative in the last 12 months, which has been donated to the Southern 100 Supporters Club.
It will use the money to help buy the equipment for use on the southern course which hosts late May’s Pre-TT Classic in addition to July’s Southern 100.
A club spokesperson said: ‘The Southern 100 Road Races extend their heartfelt gratitude to Brenda Rothwell for her dedicated efforts in running the Southern 100 “100 Club” once again throughout the past year.
‘Her commitment has been instrumental in raising an impressive £6,500 for the Southern 100 Supporters Club.
‘The funds generated by the ‘100 Club’ play a crucial role in the ongoing purchase of essential safety equipment for the MOTOR ISLE Billown Course, ensuring the highest standards of safety for riders, officials and spectators alike.
‘For only £5 per month, members of the “100 Club” are entered into a monthly draw with six fantastic cash prizes that range from £100 to £20 up for grabs.
‘The Southern 100 club extends its sincere appreciation to all existing members for their continued support, and welcomes new members to join and contribute to this vital fundraising effort.’
At the recent Southern 100 annual dinner, Brenda presented club president Phil Taubman with a cheque for £6,500, highlighting another successful year for the ‘100 Club’ initiative.
For more information on how to become a member of the Southern 100 ‘100 Club’, please visit the club’s website https://southern100.com/about-us/