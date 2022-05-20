Special Olympics team’s medal haul at Malta invitational

A party of 25 local Special Olympic Isle of Man athletes and coaches travelled Malta last week for an Invitational Special Olympic Games.

The first international Special Olympics event in Europe since the pandemic, the event involved a total of 1,000 athletes and officials from 23 countries.

The Manx contingent was involved in football, ten pin bowling, swimming and athletics.

The invitational Games began with training sessions at the chosen venues on the Saturday morning, followed by the official opening ceremony later that evening in St George’s Square where the Olympians reaffirmed their oath: ‘Let me win, but if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt’.

Division took place on Sunday when the athletics and football squads travelled to Marsa Stadium. Swimming was held at the open air Tal-Qropp Sports Complex, with the ten pin bowling at Eden Super Bowl, St Julian’s.

Monday and Tuesday saw the serious competition begin. Not only did the Isle of Man Special Olympians have to compete against strong opposition, but they also had to cope with the blistering, dry heat of the Mediterranean island.

The Manx contingent finished the invitation games with an impressive individual medal haul of two gold, three silver and 17 bronze.