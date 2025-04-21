Local karter Dan Fielden has received a sponsorship boost for the 2025 season.
The 37-year-old has welcomed S&S Technical as his new title sponsor for this year’s Isle of Man Karting Championship which got underway recently.
With the first two rounds of the season already wrapped up, he leads the championship going into round three this weekend with two podium finishes in the first two rounds, adding to his impressive record of 11 consecutive races on the rostrum going back to early 2023.
He’s eager to add to these in the coming seasons, while also competing in selected rounds of the UKKC British Prokart Championship this season.
When asked about the new partnership, Fielden spoken about how this new deal marks a significant milestone in the team's journey and secures its future.
‘This deal with S&S Technical was a late addition to our 2025. Having got quite far down the road with another brand, it was quite unexpected but it's been great to deal with Steven and Stuart.
‘I’m looking forward to working with them on this project and helping promote their brand locally.
‘The kart looks fantastic and, although she's a bit long in the tooth now, we're still getting good lap times out of her and I'm hopeful of a very good season where we can at least fight for the championship.’
Steven Saville from S&S Technical was equally enthusiastic: ‘For us it was a case of how can we expand our reach and brand awareness locally.
‘We thought long and hard about how best to approach our marketing strategy this year and supporting a local sportsman seemed like a great direction to go.
‘Dan was an obvious choice with his local following and constant presence at the front of the championship, so we came to an agreement quite quickly. We're looking forward to seeing how everything develops for him and us this season.’