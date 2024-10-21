The island’s various pool competitions and leagues are now in full swing after starting last month.
This photo dates back 30 years and features the Western Pool League winners of the 1993/94 season.
The Division One champions pictured that year were ‘Wild West Heroes’.
In the photo are (left to right): Tony Hartley, Les Webb, David Hide (captain), Stephen Preshous, Andy McLean, Tony Bennett, Colin 'Tank' Moore, Ian Quirk and John Murphy.
Fellow team member D. McColgan was missing from the photo.
- In the article printed in this week’s Examiner, we incorrectly identified the gentleman on the far right of the image as Jim Murphy, whereas in fact it is Jim’s older brother John instead.
Apologies for the error and thanks to Ste Parry for getting in touch with the correct information.