Wheelchair darts player Darren Kennish enjoyed an excellent weekend in Barrow recently.
The 54-year-old completing a double at the latest British Disability Darts Association (BDDA) Lakes events, capped by a dominant run of form that included a rare 170 checkout and a place in the England World Cup squad.
Kennish was in outstanding form throughout both the Lakes Classic and Lakes Open, overcoming strong opposition.
In the Classic, he began in the round-robin stage with a solid 2-0 win over Nathan Butler before falling 2-0 to Mark Couchman in a tightly-contested match.
He responded strongly in the knockout phase, defeating Mick Jones 3-1 in the semi-final to secure his place.
In the final, Kennish produced a commanding display to defeat Gavin Hibbert 4-0 and claim the Lakes Classic title in convincing fashion.
Kennish carried that momentum into the Open, where he produced one of the standout moments of the weekend early on, hitting a spectacular 170 ‘big fish’ checkout in a 2-0 win over Butler.
He followed that with another 2-0 victory over Hibbert to progress in fine style.
The semi-final produced a dramatic comeback as Kennish recovered from 2-0 down to beat Couchman 3-2.
In the final, he once again faced Hibbert and delivered a strong performance to secure a 4-1 victory, completing a memorable double across the weekend.
The 170 finish also marked a rare milestone in wheelchair darts, with only a small number of players in the discipline having achieved the feat.
Away from the oche, Kennish was quick to thank his wife Janice and family for their support, alongside sponsors Horizon Darts, JP Corry Isle of Man, Isle of Man Sport Aid and the Steam Packet Company.
He has been selected for the England World Cup team for Ostend in November, and has already qualified for both the World Masters and the World Championships at the Lakeside in December.
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