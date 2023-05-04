Isle of Man Athletics Association has announced the following squad of 18 men and 15 women for the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey from July 8-14.
Men: Alex Bell, Daniel Clague, Alan Corlett, Regan Corrin, Ryan Corrin, Will Draper, Joe Harris, Sam Jones, Corrin Leeming, Ollie Lockley, James Margrave, Gethin Owen, Anand Patel, Samuel Perry, Kazu Senior, Sebastien Sgouraditis, Ben Sinclair, Nathan Teece.
Women: Aimee Christian, Imogen Cook, Andrea Ecolango, Tazmin Fayle, Rachael Franklin, Macy Hillier, Megan Lockwood, Lydia Morris, Lucy Ormsby, Rebekah Pate, Catherine Perry, Meghan Pilley, Carla Teece, Tegan Thompson and Sarah Webster.
It is a mixture of experience and youth, headlined by four of the island’s Commonwealth Games athletes who competed in Birmingham last year.
They are middle to long distance runner Rachael Franklin (four times an individual gold medallist at the Island Games), distance runner Sarah Webster, javelin thrower Joe Harris and distance runner Ollie Lockley (twice an individual gold medallist).
In addition, Alan Corlett is an Island Games gold medallist in steeplechase and 10,000 metres, and James Margrave won the bronze medal in the high jump in the last Games in Gibraltar in 2019.
No fewer than 20 of the 33-strong squad will be Island Games debutants in Guernsey. With the extra two-year gap since Gibraltar 2019 because of the Covid-related postponement, it is likely that the majority of the islands will field similarly inexperienced teams this time.
The team will be under the management of Petra Atchison for the first time, with management support being provided by Steve Partington and Kelly Hillier. Steve was the Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Games athletics team manager.