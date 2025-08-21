Laura Massaro MBE, one of the most accomplished squash players of her generation, will visit the Isle of Man next month to deliver a series of exclusive coaching sessions.
A former world number one and world champion, the 41-year-old from Great Yarmouth is the first Englishwoman to hold both the World Championship and British Open titles in the same year.
Over her glittering 15-year professional career, she won the sport’s biggest honours – including two British Opens – and earned a reputation for exceptional tactical skill, mental resilience and world-class physical conditioning.
She is also a three-time medallist at Commonwealth Games level, having competed in the 2010 and 2014 events in Delhi and Glasgow.
Since retiring from the professional tour, she has become a highly respected elite player coach, currently working with world number three Hania El Hammamy.
This will be the first time a world squash champion has provided coaching in the Isle of Man, offering players a rare chance to experience the insights, techniques and mindset that took her to the very top of the game.
The event takes place over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7.
Places are extremely limited and demand is expected to be high.
To register your interest and help organisers to allocate spaces fairly, complete the short survey which can be found at https://form.jotform.com/252226431722045
Each session that is oversubscribed will be subject to a random draw to determine the successful applicant. The draw takes place on Friday, August 22.
Successful applicants are required to pay their session fees by this Monday (August 25), otherwise their place will be re-drawn.
