Thomas Whiteway was crowned island squash champion at the National Sports Centre last weekend.
The 2025 edition of the Atla Group-sponsored Isle of Man Squash Championship attracted an excellent entry of 39 players at the NSC.
Before the highly-anticipated championship final, the Plate finale between Emma Leith and George Rumney provided one of the most gripping contests of the tournament.
Leith, who had already upset the higher-ranked Dave Freer in the previous round, found herself up against another formidable opponent in Rumney.
Despite being relatively new to the sport, the latter demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the competition.
The final went the full distance, with Leith securing the victory 3-2 (10/12, 11/9, 11/9, 7/11, 13/11. Every rally was fiercely contested and the tension was palpable as the match went down to the final point.
Championship final
The grand final saw Thomas Whiteway take on Josh Green in a clash that had spectators on the edge of their seats.
For Whiteway this was an opportunity to finally claim the national title, having fallen short in recent years.
From the first rally, he immediately went on the attack, pushing up the court and volleying relentlessly, keeping the pressure on Green and testing his movement.
But Green, an ex-professional badminton player, possesses remarkable court coverage, speed and fitness, and therefore made it a challenge for his opponent to maintain this intensity.
This aggressive strategy worked in the first game, with Whiteway winning 11/7. But Green adapted well in the second, using precise drop shots to disrupt Whiteway’s rhythm. The momentum shifted and Green levelled with a 9/11 win.
In the third game, Whiteway regrouped and managed to assert control over the T position, using his superior positioning to dictate play. Green struggled to find the length required to control the rallies, allowing his opponent to take the game 11/6.
The fourth and final game saw Green fight desperately to regain control, but Whiteway continued his composed and confident play, sealing the match with an 11/8 victory.
The 3-1 (11/7, 9/11, 11/6, 11/8) win marked an emotional moment for Whiteway, as he finally claimed the island championship.
His journey to the top has been a long and arduous one. Having spent years in the shadow of perennial champion Dave Norman, he has worked tirelessly to refine his game, both physically and mentally.
Green, though disappointed, demonstrated sportsmanship by congratulating Whiteway on his win. Given his rapid improvement, Green is expected to be a major force in future championships.
Isle of Man Squash president Les Callow commented: ‘This year’s championship has been the best in many years.
‘The energy, passion and skill on display made for an incredibly exciting tournament and it was fantastic to see so many players involved.
‘Atla Group's involvement helped us deliver a tournament that felt more professional and enjoyable for everyone involved. The difference their backing made was clear and we are incredibly grateful for their support in making this such a successful event.’
Phil Butler of Atla Group added: ‘This year’s championship was a fantastic event, bringing together players of all levels in an exciting and competitive atmosphere.
‘It was particularly great to see junior players stepping up to compete on the senior stage, gaining valuable experience and showing real promise for the future.
‘Atla Group was really happy to support this event, which not only celebrated top-level squash but also the development of the sport in the island.’