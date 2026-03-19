Douglas equestrian Helen Squires and horse 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood Leonardo VII have qualified for their first national dressage championships following a semi-final win at Myerscough College, Preston recently.
While many Manx riders have qualified for national championships, Squires is the first for many years to qualify by winning her class, having done so in the elementary freestyle dressage to music class.
Riders follow their own pattern of movements to their choice of music designed to show off their horse’s best paces. Squires rode to music from Mary Poppins.
‘It took hours of listening to find something that suited Leo’s movements. I wanted something fun and recognisable and Mary Poppins was perfect. The judges loved Leo’s energy and how well he matched the music.’
Leo started his career as a carriage-driving horse for his owner Lynda Christian in 2023. Previously used to being driven as a pair alongside another horse, he didn’t suit being driven as a single, so Christian switched him to dressage and offered to Squires.
‘He loves the attention but wasn’t brave enough for driving. He’s much happier and more confident being ridden.
‘I never dreamt I would ever get the opportunity to compete at the nationals. I have Lynda to thank for that; I couldn’t have done it without her.’
Squires is a freelance coach and groom, having previously competed her home-bred horse, the Prophet, at a high level in the island.
She started training and competing Leo in 2024, and has recently taken over ownership from her. The Myerscough competition was the last event for Christian as Leo’s owner.
The NAF Five Star Winter Championships are being held at Addington Equestrian in Buckinghamshire from April 15-19, which Squires is now preparing for.
Like many other equestrians, Squires and Christian, a Manx and UK national carriage driving champion, benefit from the Steam Packet Company’s Supported Sport Scheme, saying: ‘I’m very grateful to have the Steam Packet’s support to help me compete in the UK.’
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