St George’s AFC, one of the most successful clubs in Manx football history, have been relegated from the top division after a difficult season.
The club, which has won the island’s top league title 20 times, including the inaugural Premier League in 2007–08, will now face life outside the top flight for the first time in years.
The Glencrutchery Road outfit also boasts eight Manx FA Cup titles, but this season has seen them struggle to maintain their place among the elite of Manx football.
Their relegation marks the end of an era for a team that has dominated the local game for decades.
Elsewhere in Manx football today, Foxdale produced a stunning comeback against Rushen United to book their place in the ECAP FA Cup final.
The Miners found themselves 3-0 down but fought back to level the game at 3-3.
After a gruelling period of extra time at Croit Lowey, the match went to penalties, where Foxdale goalkeeper Andy Ball emerged as the hero.
His heroics ensured Foxdale’s spot in the FA Cup final in their first season back in Division One after years spent in Division Two.
They will face Ayre United in the final on Easter Saturday at The Bowl after Ayre edged past Union Mills in a thrilling 4-3 encounter at Garey Mooar.
Braddan and RYCOB to face off in Woods Cup final
Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the Corlett’s Trophies Woods Cup were also played today.
The results mean Braddan will take on Ramsey Youth Centre and Old Boys in the final, which will be held at The Bowl on Good Friday.
For a full roundup of results and match reports, check the Isle of Man Examiner, available in shops on Tuesday.