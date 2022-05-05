St John’s lift Combi Two title

St John’s United celebrate with the Combination Two trophy ( Paul Hatton )

Newly-crowned champions St John’s United completed their Combination Two league campaign with a 4-1 victory over nearest challengers Onchan at the Nivison Stadium on Wednesday evening, writes Paul Hatton.

After a goalless first half, Liam Sayle opened the scoring for the Johnners with an impressive free-kick from distance.

Then, two minutes later, Pedro Cardoso doubled their lead by lifting a shot into the roof of the net.

It became 3-0 when Ciaran Leece was put clean through and chipped an effort over the goalkeeper, before Onchan pulled a goal back when Chris Asbridge directed his header home.

It was Cardoso who completed the scoring and Onchan were reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Kieran Brown was sent off for a second bookable offence.

After the game, Isle of Man FA president Tony Mepham gave a quick speech before presenting medals to the winning team and the trophy to St John’s captain Wes Kitching.

St John’s captain Wes Kitching receives the Combination Two trophy from Isle of Man FA president Tony Mepham ( Paul Hatton ) ( Paul Hatton )