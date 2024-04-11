Former St George’s midfield maestro Steve Falconer is in line to pick up his second cap for England’s walking football team this weekend.
Falconer is in the Three Lions’ over-60s squad for a tournament in Malta this weekend, aiming to add the first cap he picked up in Northern Ireland at the back end of last year.
The former Peel and Laxey manager has been training regularly with the England Walking Football Community set-up since last autumn making regular trips to camps in Redditch in Worcestershire.
Falconer who plays in the island walking football league for Governor’s Athletic, has also recently signed for Greater Manchester outfit Kingsmaid as he attempts to cement his place in the England squad ahead of European tournaments this summer in Italy, France and Poland.
Making the regular trips to Redditch with the former island midfielder is current Kingsmaid team-mate and ex-Nottingham Forrest and Manchester United forward Peter Davenport.
Falconer has struck up a good friendship with the 63 year old something that the Douglas man says is a big part of the reason he choose to put the boots on once again.
He said: ‘There’s a real community feel to the whole thing and I’m really enjoying being involved. It’s also great for both your physical and mental fitness.’