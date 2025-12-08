The Isle of Man FA has confirmed that the postponed Railway Cup semi-final between Onchan and Corinthians will take place next Wednesday evening (December 17).
The pair had been scheduled to go head-to-head at the Nivison Stadium on Saturday, but the weekend’s wet weather made the pitch, like many around the island, unplayable.
Hopes of switching the game to Ballafletcher were also dashed with Corinthians’ home ground also waterlogged.
With the Boxing Day final date looming large, the decision has been made to get the game on at the all-weather surface of the Bowl next week.
Kick-off is 7pm and entry costs £2, with all proceeds going to charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation. The FA boardroom will also hopefully be open for teas, coffees and mince pies.
The victors of the rearranged tie will face last year’s beaten finalists Peel who overcame Laxey 4-1 at a soggy Douglas Road in one of only a handful of games to go ahead at the weekend.
The talented Tomas Brown bagged a first-half hat-trick for the westerners as they raced into a 3-0 lead at the break. Brody Patience hit back at the start of the second half for the Miners, but Sam Kennaugh’s header rubber-stamped the win for the westerners.
Corinthians will start the rearranged semi as favourites, having beaten the Os 3-1 when the pair met in the league at the start of October.
Boxing Day’s final will also take place at the Bowl with kick-off scheduled for 2pm.
