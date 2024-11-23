A raft of sporting fixtures have been postponed today (Saturday) because of the stormy weather the island is currently experiencing.

With the Isle of Man caught in the throes of Storm Bert which is battering Britain this weekend, local football, rugby and hockey are amongst the sports to have been affected.

In football, nearly all of the games in the Canada Life Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two have been postponed, with only the match between St Mary’s v Union Mills at the Bowl set to go ahead at present.

FC Isle of Man’s match against Pilkington in St Helens is set to go ahead at the slightly later kick-off time of 2.30pm after the Ravens’ flight from Ronaldsway was delayed this morning.

The full list of games called off so far is:

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey v Ayre United

Marown v Corinthians

Ramsey v St George’s

Rushen Ut v Foxdale

St John’s v Peel

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Colby v Michael Utd

Douglas Royal v DHSOB

Pulrose United v Malew

RYCOB v Braddan

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre Utd v Laxey

Corinthians v Marown

Foxdale v Rushen Utd

Peel v St John’s

Union Mills v St Mary's

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Braddan v RYCOB

DHSOB v Douglas Royal

Gymns v Douglas and District

Michael United v Colby

HOCKEY

In hockey, the Manx Hockey Association has confirmed that all 11am fixtures across the island have been postponed, as have the one’s scheduled to take place in the west of the island due to flooding on the QEII High School astroturf in Peel.

At present, the 12.35pm match between Castletown Cushags v Ramsey Ravens has been called off at Ramsey Grammar, while all other games are subject to further inspections.

RUGBY

Only one rugby match was due to take place in the island this weekend, the Regional Two North West clash between Douglas v Eccles at Port-e-Chee.

Unfortunately, this has also succumbed to the weather but the Manx club’s mhelliah is still set to go ahead this evening at the clubhouse.

Vagabonds Ladies had been scheduled to travel off-island to face Littleborough in Women’s NC2 North (South) but the Manx side’s flight from Ronaldsway was postponed.

Likewise, PDMS Southern Nomads were meant to be heading across to face Oldershaw in their final game in the Cheshire Bowl group stages, but haven’t been able to travel off-island, while Ramsey are currently sat in Ronaldsway Airport waiting to see if they’ll be able to travel to Wigan for a friendly match.