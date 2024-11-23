A raft of sporting fixtures have been postponed today (Saturday) because of the stormy weather the island is currently experiencing.
With the Isle of Man caught in the throes of Storm Bert which is battering Britain this weekend, local football, rugby and hockey are amongst the sports to have been affected.
In football, nearly all of the games in the Canada Life Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two have been postponed, with only the match between St Mary’s v Union Mills at the Bowl set to go ahead at present.
FC Isle of Man’s match against Pilkington in St Helens is set to go ahead at the slightly later kick-off time of 2.30pm after the Ravens’ flight from Ronaldsway was delayed this morning.
The full list of games called off so far is:
Canada Life Premier League
Laxey v Ayre United
Marown v Corinthians
Ramsey v St George’s
Rushen Ut v Foxdale
St John’s v Peel
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Colby v Michael Utd
Douglas Royal v DHSOB
Pulrose United v Malew
RYCOB v Braddan
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre Utd v Laxey
Corinthians v Marown
Foxdale v Rushen Utd
Peel v St John’s
Union Mills v St Mary's
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Braddan v RYCOB
DHSOB v Douglas Royal
Gymns v Douglas and District
Michael United v Colby
HOCKEY
In hockey, the Manx Hockey Association has confirmed that all 11am fixtures across the island have been postponed, as have the one’s scheduled to take place in the west of the island due to flooding on the QEII High School astroturf in Peel.
At present, the 12.35pm match between Castletown Cushags v Ramsey Ravens has been called off at Ramsey Grammar, while all other games are subject to further inspections.
RUGBY
Only one rugby match was due to take place in the island this weekend, the Regional Two North West clash between Douglas v Eccles at Port-e-Chee.
Unfortunately, this has also succumbed to the weather but the Manx club’s mhelliah is still set to go ahead this evening at the clubhouse.
Vagabonds Ladies had been scheduled to travel off-island to face Littleborough in Women’s NC2 North (South) but the Manx side’s flight from Ronaldsway was postponed.
Likewise, PDMS Southern Nomads were meant to be heading across to face Oldershaw in their final game in the Cheshire Bowl group stages, but haven’t been able to travel off-island, while Ramsey are currently sat in Ronaldsway Airport waiting to see if they’ll be able to travel to Wigan for a friendly match.