Storrie to team up with Holden and Christian next season
Becky Storrie will team up with Lizzie Holden and Anna Christian at Le Col-Wahoo next season.
The move was confirmed on Tuesday as Storrie gears up to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham today (Thursday).
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a superb 18 months riding for CAMS-Basso, with notable results including winning the women’s Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, finishing second at the 2021 Ryedale GP and claiming a top-10 finish on the gruelling Black Mountain stage in this year’s Women’s Tour.
After agreeing a two-year deal with Le Col-Wahoo, Becky commented: ‘I’ve been following the team ever since I started cycling.
‘I’ve always known who they were and I’ve just loved following the progress of the team each year and watching them go from strength to strength.
‘For me, being so new to cycling, obviously I take it very seriously and I want to get better but to do that for me it’s about being in the right environment and being happy on my bike.
‘And whenever I’ve been at events with the team there that’s the vibe they give off, that it’s just a really good place to be. And that’s exactly where I want to be.’
Le Col general manager Tom Varney explained how the move came about: ‘Despite the team not racing as much in the UK, we still keep a close eye on the domestic scene and follow the racing, the riders and observe their development.
‘We’ve been impressed with Becky over the last 18 months, and even though she’s a newcomer to the sport, we see a lot of potential.
‘The way she is as a person also fits with our team’s philosophy.’
And Storrie shouldn’t have any problems fitting into her new team when she joins up with them next January, as the familiar faces of Isle of Man team-mates Holden and Christian will be there to welcome her.
Storrie and Holden will join up with Jessie Carridge to compete in today’s women’s time trial round Wolverhampton, before the trio then team up with Christian and Amelia Sharpe for Sunday’s women’s road race in Warwick.
