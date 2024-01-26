Darren Kennish and fellow Manxman Callum Brew travelled to Cwmbran, South Wales recently to compete in two British [BDDA] and World Paradarts-hosted events.
In the Cymru Classic wheelchair event Kennish had three wins in the round-robin over Steve Plimley (England) 2-1, Will Townsend (Wales) and Ian de Sweemer (Belgium) both 2-0.
He then defeated Gavin Hibbert (England) 3-1 before inflicting a 4-2 victory over Mark Couchman (Northern Ireland) in the semi-final.
Unfortuntely he lost 0-4 to Vincent D’hondt of Belgium in a final of high class darts.
Brew was in the standing event where he defeated Michael Callaghan (England) 2-0 and lost 1-2 to Shane Havard (Wales) in the round-robin.
In the last 16 the relative newcomer narrowly lost out to Kevin Lack (England) 2-3.
The following day saw the Cymru Open take place in which Kennish had three more straight wins in the round-robin section of the wheelchair event, 2-1 over Phil Lees (England), followed by a brace of 2-0 successes over Hibbert and Townsend.
He then had a 3-1 win over Jurgen Vercammen (Belgium) in the quarter-final but lost out 3-4 to Couchman in the semi. The latter went down 0-4 to D’hondt in the final.
In the Cymru Open standing event Brew again won his group, scoring three impressive 2-0 victories in the round-robin against Lack and the latter’s fellow Englishmen, Des Dehar and Adam Doe.
Unfortunately he again went out at the last-16 stage to the aforementioned Havard 2-3.
Brew produced some brilliant darts in a world-class field, earning some good points.
The latest wheelchair results means there is now a 30-point margin between D’hondt and Kennish in the race for the world number one spot.
The Andreas man would like to thank his wife Janice and family for all their support, Horizon Darts/Laserdarts, JP Corry Isle of Man, Mike and Lorraine Callaghan for all their help with travel arrangements to and from the event. He said that without all this support it would not be possible for him to take part in these competitions.