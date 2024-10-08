Sulby man Will Cawte wishes to thank Juan and David Knight for their support over the past season of national and selected international enduro events.
Also Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for assistance with his travel.
He competed in all disciplines of enduro at selected British Extreme Enduro events, the British Enduro Championship and the UK rounds of the World Enduro Championship, World SuperEnduro and World Hard (Extreme) Enduro events.
The highlights of his season included being top-50 overall in the World Hard Enduro feature race that contained the top 100 qualifiers; seventh in the national class of World Super Enduro Newcastle; and fourth overall in his first year of expert class competition in the British Enduro Championship.
He’s hoping for more of the same in 2025.