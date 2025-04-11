Oscar Maddrell kicked off the second day of the 2025 Lancashire Championships in style for the Utmost Wealth-sponsored Isle of Man Swimming club recently.
He claimed a superb gold medal in the 13-year-old 400m freestyle with a massive 19-second personal best (PB) which elevated him to 12th place in the British rankings.
Maddrell was ably supported by Ed Pearson who took fifth place in the 14-year-old category with a six-second PB of 4min 44sec, while Carter Kneale finished 11th.
George Lee delivered a solid first long-course 400m freestyle swim, clocking a respectable 5:29.78; while Jacob Craine also impressed, setting a six-second PB with a time of 4:45.7.
Youngest 100m freestyle swimmer Megan Williamson set a high standard for the older swimmers to follow, delivering a brilliant performance with a huge nine-second PB of 1:11.93 to secure seventh place and a spot in the final.
Megan’s older sister, Olivia, matched this achievement in qualifying seventh for the age 14 final. Zoe Neuwirt produced an excellent time of 1:05.11, a 2.7-second PB, to place 16th in the 15-year-old category.
Lauren Dennett showed a return to form with a 0.3-second PB of 1:01.64, securing fourth and an age 16 final berth.
In the 17 and overs, Ellie Johnson impressed with a fantastic four-second PB of 1:04.98, while Chloe Batty clocked 1:05.7. Ruby Reynolds also delivered an exceptional improvement, shaving three seconds off her best time to finish in 1:06.07.
The PBs came thick and fast in the male/open 50m breaststroke, kicking off in the age 11s with a superb swim from Jacob Wright who clocked 47.7 - an impressive 2.4-second PB - to place ninth.
Henry Mackenzie delivered a stunning performance, smashing his previous best by four seconds to stop the clock at 45.13, making him the fastest qualifier for the final.
Behind him, the rest of the Utmost Wealth-sponsored team continued the PB streak. Thomas McEvoy dropped four seconds, Eli Birchenough took off three and Ed Pearson shaved 1.5 seconds off his. Both Birchenough and Pearson finished 11th in their respective age groups.
Oscar Garczyński swam a rapid 41.81, a 2.8-second PB, to qualify fifth fastest for his final, while Carter Kneale delivered a similarly stellar performance, clocking 36.56 - a 1.1-second PB - also securing fifth place.
From there, the times only got faster. Adam Shuttleworth recorded 36.36, Dylan Larrosa powered through with a 35.4 and Jacob Craine posted an impressive 34.1, knocking 2.1 seconds off his PB.
Breaststroke specialist Jacob Garczyński continued to shine, clocking a blistering 33.48 - another 1.1-second PB - to qualify fastest for the 14-year-old final, a truly outstanding achievement. Jamie Farnan showed he meant business, touching in at 34.35 and fourth fastest age 15.
In the senior category, Zack Bellhouse made a huge dent in his lifetime best with a 32.55—a superb 1.8-second PB—placing 11th as one of the youngest in the age group. Meanwhile, Jacob Brookes was right on his PB, finishing in 32.37 to secure ninth.
Zoe Neuwirt led the way for the Manx team in the age 15 200m IM with an outstanding 10-second PB of 2:42.61, securing a very creditable ninth place, while Olivia Williamson put in a solid swim to clock 2.52.53.
In the 100m freestyle finals, the Williamson sisters shone with Megan Williamson placing a superb seventh, while big sister Olivia shaved nearly half a second off her heat time to finish eighth.
Lauren Dennett continued her strong form, further reducing her PB to 1:01.28 to secure fifth place.
Henry Mackenzie put in a fantastic performance in the 50-breaststroke final, stopping the clock at 45 seconds dead to claim a superb age 11 silver medal.
Oscar Garczynski’s excellent form continued, improving his PB further to 41.56 in finishing seventh in the 12-year-olds.
His older brother, Jacob Garczynski can be counted on to deliver - and duly did in the age 14 final, clocking 33.20 to claim the gold medal. This was another 0.28 seconds drop from his PB and moved him up to a stellar eighth place in the British rankings.
Demonstrating the Manx team’s impressive depth, Carter Kneale put in a solid swim to finish eighth in 36.85, before Jamie Farnan produced another stellar swim in the age 15 final, knocking a full second off his PB, clocking 33.39 to secure the silver medal.
Some of the team’s less experienced (but certainly no less talented) swimmers delivered excellent performances in the 50m backstroke.
Jorja Hedley swam a 0.79-second PB, clocking 37.46, while Ellie Rowlands posted a fantastic 1.5-second PB of 36.65.
The experienced Olivia Williamson also delivered a remarkable performance, achieving a 1.74-second PB (a huge improvement over the short distance) with a finish time of 35.69.
Evelyn King dipped under 35 seconds for the first time, recording a time of 34.55 in the 15-year-olds, while Lauren Dennett clocked 34.42 for tenth place in the age 16s.
The fastest Manx swimmer in the event was Kaya Reynolds who touched the wall in 34.35 in the 17 and overs in her first year as a senior.
Oscar Maddrell continued his impressive season, swimming a 0.56-second PB to qualify second for the 13-year-old 100m butterfly final with a time of 1:10.81- this putting him in the top 25 in Britain for his age.
There were strong swims in the age group above him, with Ed Pearson clocking 1:13.68- a 2.25-second PB - to place ninth and Carter Kneale posting 1:11.12, this 2.37-second PB securing a final place.
The returning Connor Mealin also swam well, touching in 1:07.60 in his first long course swim at this event.
In the 200m breaststroke debutant Faith Teare and the experienced Ellie Johnson both swam with class - Teare clocking 3:03.70 to place 8th age 13, while Ellie Johnson swam a 1.13-second PB of 3:01.95 to finish fourth in the seniors.
Oscar Maddrell delivered a brilliant performance in the 100 ‘fly final, securing the age 13 silver medal with a time of 1:11.24. Carter Kneale also put in a strong swim, finishing 8th age 14 with a time of 1:11.86.
This brought a highly successful first weekend of competition at the Lancashire championships to a close for the Isle of Man Swimming Club.
Thanks are extended to Utmost Wealth for their continued and invaluable support and the coaches, team managers and officials who all helped a long weekend go smoothly.
VANESSA CHRISTIAN