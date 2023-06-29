Next month’s NatWest Island Games will see the Isle of Man send its largest table tennis team since 2011.
Taking place every two years, the event brings people together from small island communities across the world to compete in international sport.
Earlier this year, Isle of Man Table Tennis Association announced its squad, with the following players selected to represent the island: Katherine Vinas, Scott Lewis, Duncan Alexander, Kerenza Baker, Sonja Shaw, Glenn Callow, William Dalugdugan and Wilma Dalugdugan.
As sponsor of this year’s squad, PwC Isle of Man is funding the travel, accommodation and kit expenses for the eight-person team.
Maggie Mulhern, team manager and coach, said: ‘We are taking a full complement of players to the Island Games this year.
‘With a mix of table tennis experiences, the squad will compete in individual singles and doubles events, as well as the team event.
Following our last Island Games performance in Gibraltar 2019, where the team returned with two bronze medals and an improved overall rank finish of ninth, we aim to build on our medal tally at this year’s event.
‘The Island Games is an important part of the IoMTTA’s development plan for the future of table tennis in the island.
‘It gives our players the opportunity to enjoy new experiences while playing alongside people from all over the world.’
Katherine Vinas, squad player and audit manager at PwC IoM, commented: ‘With the Island Games just around the corner, the squad is excited to head out to Guernsey and be a part of such a popular sporting event alongside people from across 23 member islands.
‘It’s a huge achievement to be selected and we are all looking forward to seeing how well our events go!
‘We are grateful to PwC Isle of Man for their sponsorship as this takes care of the financial element of the event and ensures all of the squad is able to attend.’
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility lead at PwC Isle of Man, added: ‘We wish the squad the best of luck in the Island Games and are proud to support people in our local community with this memorable sporting opportunity.
‘At PwC Isle of Man, we help to give back to the growth and development of the island through a range of community initiatives each year.’
The Games take place between July 8-14.