The island hosted two top table tennis coaches last weekend with training sessions taking place at Ramsey Grammar School and the NSC.
England senior international and former Top 10 senior player Matt Ware plus four-time English singles champion Kelly Sibley conducted the sessions, which were a great success.
This time, not only elite level players attended but the sessions were also open to other league players.
Other than that, it was business as usual with the latest round of the Fun88-sponsored league.
Division One
Arbory A (5), Travellers B (4)
Arbory’s Mike Tamarov demonstrated why he has lost only three matches this season, with another flawless performance in this tie.
He first dispatched Malc Lewis in three straight games and then even more impressively saw off John Shooter, also in three. He had a slightly tighter tussle with Will Shooter but defeated him in the fourth end with a scoreline of 11/8, 11/13, 11/4, 11/8.
Shooter Sr had the measure of Jason Quirk though, galloping into a 2-0 lead before losing the third end then taking the match in the fourth.
Quirk managed to defeat Will and Lewis with little trouble to add a further two points for Arbory. Sonja Shaw could make no further inroads in her matches, but did take a game off Will.
Tower B (0), Arbory B (9)
Mission accomplished for Arbory B who needed as many points as possible from this tie to pull well clear of the relegation zone.
This they did in great style with all matches being won in straight ends by John Magnall and Amit Lanin.
There was one pocket of resistance for Tower in the form of Dario Mazzotta who took Dan Levine to a fifth nervy end, but the youngster did well to retain his composure to see off the tenacious veteran 14-12.
Travellers A (9), Tower A (0)
The flip side of the above tie was that Tower A needed something out of this tie to retain their faint hopes of staying up.
Those hopes were dashed very quickly with the explosive play of Liam Chan, Scott Lewis and Malcolm Cummings who dominated in this tie.
But Dave Parsons did put up a good challenge for Tower, taking the first end off Lewis and only losing out in the fourth end 13/15. He also ran Cummings close and at 1-2 down looked close to taking the fourth end, only to lose out 12/14.
All credit to Travellers A though, who now look unstoppable at the top of the table as they seek to add yet another Division One title.
Ramsey A (7), Strathallan (2)
A solid win for Ramsey A, but they are now 18 points adrift of table-toppers Travellers A so look destined for second place, albeit that will be a superb achievement.
Duncan Alexander notched up another three wins, with only Neil Quane managing to steal a game off him.
Becky Taylor defeated Wayne Taylor and Quane in straight ends but was stumped by Andy Horne’s disruptive long pips style and lost out 13-15 in the fourth end.
Quane added Strathy’s second point with a superb win in four ends over Chris Holmes. The latter had fewer problems with Taylor and Horne, securing two wins in straight ends.
Division Two
Ramsey B (6), Ramsey C (3)
Geoff Ball was in great form in this tie, taking all three wins for the home side against Darren Shaw, Keith Herrington and Geoff Burchill.
Adrian Slater was also playing well and took his three wins with little trouble. The C team trio each managed to secure a point apiece against the unfortunate Lisa Lord.
But the latter did put up a good fight in each of her matches, taking games off Shaw and Burchill before losing out 10/12 in the fourth end against Burchill.
Travellers C (5), Arbory C (4)
Keeran Chan was in sublime form for the home side, notching up three great wins.
Jane Kneale nabbed a game off him but other than that he did well to win each match against quality opponents.
Paul Mathieson-Nelson was also in good form for Travellers, defeating Kneale in five close ends and Kevin Drewry in three.
He was unable to overcome Dave Bufton though who once again demonstrated why he is such a tricky opponent, claiming yet another excellent win 11/6, 8/11, 11/6, 15/13.
Unfortunately for Travellers, they will be without him for the remainder of the season as he undergoes knee surgery, so best wishes to him for that.
The win means that Travellers are now joint top with Peel A.
Peel A (6), Desmond’s Douglas A (3)
This was a huge opportunity for Desmond's to claw their way back into the promotion slots, with Peel sitting seven points ahead in second place.
Russ Kent did well to overcome Ken Hegarty in straight ends, before Neil Ronan added a further point by defeating Stu Perry in four ends.
Peel’s Jon Taylor Burt uncharacteristically took his eye off the ball after being 2-0 up, losing the next three to a determined Brandon Montgomery.
Other than that, Peel did well to quash a quality Desmond's team. Hegarty did well to beat Montgomery in a very closely-fought match, taking it in the fifth end. He was also pushed hard by Ronan but again straightened himself out in the fifth end to take the match.
Arbory D (2), JRTE Marketing A (7)
Darren Smethurst and Brian Crellin once again showed their quality for JRTE, galloping past Liav Lanin, Mike Levine and JP Banaag with few issues.
Paul Mitchinson added a seventh point by defeating young Liav in straight ends.
Division Three
JRTE Marketing B (0), Ramsey E (5)
Unfortunately, JRTE could not muster a team in this tie so the match was forfeited in favour of Saul Tumblety and Teddy Clayton of Ramsey E.
Travellers D (4), Travellers G (1)
Tom Taylor Burt made a major breakthrough in this tie with a very impressive five-end victory over Margaret Forsyth 6/11, 11/9, 5/11, 11/9, 11/7.
Other than that, Forysth teamed up with Maurice Campbell for the home side and were untroubled, albeit Taylor Burt and team-mate Max Doyle put up a good fight.
Travellers E (2), Travellers F (3)
Another successful week for young Sydnie Weaver who firstly beat her brother Henry in three ends, then saw off Eban Moore 12/10 in the fifth end of what was a very close tussle.
The young players in Division Three continue to improve week on week and many will have benefited from the coaching sessions last week.
KEN MITCHELL