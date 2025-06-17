All-rounder Martin Hall is aiming to complete two laps of the Parish Walk course back-to-back this weekend in aid of Rebecca House and The Children's Centre.
He will set off to cycle round at midnight tomorrow (Friday) from the NSC, finishing at the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade.
Martin will then go round to the NSC for the start of the walk at 8 o’clock. He has completed the walk twice before, including finishing 31st last year in under 20 hours.
The total distance if he gets round the full challenge this weekend will be 170 miles.
- Western AC’s Dave Phillips running races over the Peel Promenade/Headlands course continues tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm.
The junior races are restricted to the promenade, while the two and four-mile events extend to the Headlands and top field. Sign on at Roots Cafe from 6.15.
The final round is on Friday, July 11.
