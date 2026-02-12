Record-breaking cyclist Matthew Richardson will be the special guest at this month's Mezzo Isle of Man Sports Awards.
The 26-year-old from Kent made history recently when he became the first British man to win the sprint title at the European Track Cycling Championships in Turkey.
He later added a second gold in the keirin and silver in the team sprint.
Richardson has built an impressive career, winning medals at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and UCI Track Cycling World Championships. He also holds the men's 200m flying lap world record.
Born in Maidstone, he moved to Western Australia at the age of nine and originally excelled in gymnastics before switching to cycling as a teenager following an injury. After initially riding for Australia, he began representing Great Britain in August 2024.
Richardson said: ‘I am excited to attend the Isle of Man Sports Awards. It will be my first visit to the island, but I am aware of its deep sporting roots.
‘I can't wait to meet the athletes and experience the island's sporting culture for a few days.’
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘I am delighted that Matthew has accepted our invitation. His appearance promises to inspire athletes and fans alike, offering a rare chance to learn from one of cycling's fastest and most exciting stars.’
Hundreds of sports fans are expected to attend the celebration on Thursday, February 26, with tickets priced at only £5.
