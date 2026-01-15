The Isle of Man’s top-ranked table tennis player, Scott Lewis, is set to make history this week as he travels to Três Coroas, Brazil, for the Classic Hardbat Table Tennis World Cup.
The prestigious tournament, which officially begins with an opening ceremony this Sunday and runs until January 25, marks the first time the island has participated in the event.
For Lewis, this is the culmination of a lifelong ambition: ‘I am excited to represent the Isle of Man as it has always been a dream of mine to play in this event. Training has been intense, but I am happy with my form.’
His preparation has been uniquely local, as he has spent the current season competing in the Isle of Man Table Tennis Association League exclusively with his hard bat to ensure he is ‘match-hardened’ for the specific demands of the World Cup tournament.
In a remarkable performance at the event held in Wisbech, he defeated the 2024 senior hardbat world champion, David Tiplady, in a thrilling straight-sets final (15/8, 15/12).
Unlike modern table tennis, which uses sponge-backed bats which aid speed and spin, the hard bat discipline features equipment that emphasizes raw skill and longer rallies. Lewis has entered all four major ‘modalities’ of the competition next week, as follows:
Hardbat (January 21) - 100 percent wood bats with short-pimple rubber and no sponge; sandpaper (January 22) - bats covered in light grade sandpaper, a nod to the sport’s early 20th century roots; bare wood (January 24) - often called the purest form of the sport, using bats devoid of any covering; choice - a versatile category allowing players to showcase their adaptability across classic styles.
The event is particularly well-timed as table tennis receives a global boost with the major Hollywood film ‘Marty Supreme’, starring Timothée Chalamet, being released in cinemas across the UK and the Isle of Man this week.
The film is inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary proponent of the traditional hardbat style. In a testament to the longevity of the classic game, Reisman famously became the oldest ever US national hardbat champion in 1997 at the age of 67.
SUPPORT
The journey to Brazil is an expensive undertaking and Lewis highlighted that the trip would have been impossible without the backing of island businesses.
‘I would like to thank all of my sponsors for making this happen.’ Key supporters include Sutcliffe Construction, Spin Arena, Copy Shop, and the Arrandale House and Apartments, the latter of which provided his official playing kit.
Ralph Sutcliffe of Sutcliffe Construction commented: ‘We are proud to be working alongside Scott as he prepares to showcase his talent and dedication on the world stage.
‘This support highlights our commitment to encouraging excellence as he represents his sport at the highest level.’
HOW TO FOLLOW
Streaming for some matches in the event will be available and anyone interested should check the International Classic Table Tennis Federation (ICTTF) website www.ClassicTableTennisWorldCup.com and social media channels to catch a glimpse of the action and cheer on the Isle of Man player.
KEN MITCHELL