DHSOB footballer Dave Wilson was named as this season’s first ECAP FA Cup Player of the Round earlier this week.
The annual competition kicked off in earnest on Saturday with seven preliminary round ties taking place around the island.
The Old Boys player was instrumental in the Blackberry Lane side getting the better of Ramsey in an all Premier League clash, despite his team being down to 10 men for the majority of the match.
Wilson got on the scoresheet early in the second half to retake the lead for DHSOB against the northerners, sending his side on their way to a 3-1 victory which seals their place in the first round proper.
As such, he was named as the Player of the Round and picked up his prize at the Bowl earlier this week.
- More from the prelim round of the ECAP FA Cup in the latest edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, still on sale now.
