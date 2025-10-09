Isle of Man Sport is inviting people to take part in a survey with the aim of improving sport in the island.
The ‘Our Sporting Nation’ survey aims to gather more information in relation to the experiences of all individuals involved in local sport on the island to better understand the sporting community and its needs going forward.
The result of the survey will help inform decisions to improve Manx sport and celebrate the contributions of the local sporting community.
Thousands of people in the island are involved in sport as participants, parents, coaches, officials and volunteers - and all views are welcomed.
The survey is open until November 30. Respondents can enter a prize draw to win a one-year membership to the National Sports Centre.
To participate in the survey, head to https://www.isleofmansport.com/our-sporting-nation-survey or collect a form from the main NSC reception.
