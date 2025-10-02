The second round of fixtures in the Welton Play Fun88-sponsored table tennis league took place last week.
Doubles matches are integrated into each fixture alongside nine singles, which means 10 points are available each week.
DIVISION ONE
Tower A (1), Arbory A (9)
Sam Bailey made a welcome return after a few years’ absence with three crunching wins for Arbory A against a forlorn Tower A.
His combination bat and superior skill set was too much for Dave Parsons, Jakk Limungkoon and Mike Bayley.
Mike Tamarov added three more points and Sonja Shaw had a much better week with two very good wins against Bayley in four ends and Limingkoon in three. She couldn’t deal with Parsons’s mystical serves and attacking play though, falling in the third.
Arbory A are looking to be in contention this year with a strong squad.
Desmond’s Douglas A (1), Travellers B (9)
Brandon Montgomery notched up a tremendous win for Desmond’s against the experienced Malc Lewis, closing it out 11-6 in the fifth end of a topsy-turvy match.
Other than that, there was no joy for the other home players Neil Ronan and Russ Kent who were unable to cope with a strong Travellers B team of Lewis plus John and Neil Shooter.
Ronan did take a game off Lewis, but the Travellers player was able to blast his way past him 13-11 in the fourth end.
Tower B (0), Ramsey A (10)
Ramsey held on to joint top with another crushing victory, this time over bottom-placed Tower B.
Adam Teare made his first appearance for Ramsey and had no issues, nor did Becky Bayley adding three more points.
All matches were settled in three ends, other than when Lee Alexander snatched the first off Darren Smethurst, only to be swiftly reversed in the next three.
Travellers C (1), Travellers A (9)
This was a tough fixture on paper for the C team against last year’s champions, and it went largely to script.
Dave Buck could make no impression for the hosts. He was joined by Charlie Callow playing his first league match for three years and he did well to take a game off Liam Chan before losing in four. He also did well to take the second game off Scott Lewis 12-10 and only lost in the fourth, 10-12.
Keeran Chan was soundly beaten by Lewis but raised his game to take Cummings to a fourth. Liam Chan looked to be matching Cumming’s and Lewis’ three points, but met his match against son Keeran.
The form book was turned on its head which resulted in young Chan taking the win over his dad in the fifth 7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9. A memorable victory for Keeran and a valuable single point for his team.
Peel A (0), Strathallan (10)
Jon Taylor-Burt, Stu Perry and Ken Hegarty struggled to keep pace with the strong Strathy team of Wayne Taylor, Neil Quane and Julian Briercliffe.
The trio did well to subdue the westerners with some stunning, attacking table tennis but five matches went to a fourth end and the tenacious Taylor Burt had two very close games against Taylor, but the overall outcome seemed never in doubt.
Taylor and Briercliffe added insult to injury, easily taking the doubles in three ends against Taylor Burt and Perry, thereby completing the whitewash.
DIVISION TWO
Ramsey D (5), Arbory D (5)
Nathan Walker made a rare but welcome appearance for Ramsey and proved he hasn’t lost it, claiming three excellent wins. He defeated Liav Lanin in three, Bob Borland in four and took a free point due to a forfeit.
Teddy Clayton couldn’t match that and fell to Lanin and Borland in straight sets. It was a similar story for Adam Clayton, losing to them in the fourth. The doubles went all the way to a fifth end, with Lanin and Borland winning 11-4.
Arbory will hopefully have a full team next week and improve on this.
Travellers F (1), Travellers D (9)
Max Doyle had a tremendous win for the hosts over the experienced Mike Chapman, coming back from 0-2 down to take the next three 11-8, 12-10, 11-5.
Other than that, it was a difficult tie for the home team with Doyle unable to cope with the wily Margaret Forsyth and gritty Grant Patterson - nor could Christine Wu. Three forfeited points added to their woes, but proved valuable for the D team.
Ballakermeen (0), Ramsey B (10)
The Balkermeen youngsters had a second stab and, while they all played well, ultimately it wasn’t quite enough to score points.
This time the experienced Ramsey trio of Darren Shaw, Adrian Slater and Twiki Choi were at hand to dish out defeat.
Jesse Zhang snatched a game off Shaw but was closed out 9-11 in the fourth end, which was the exact same outcome for Kaishi Huang.
Match of the night was surely between Shaw and Aditya Varshney. The Ramsey player took an early lead 11-5, 11-4, only to be pegged back by the youngster to make it 2-2. Some fantastic play was seen from both players, with Shaw just managing to take it 14-12 in the final end.
Travellers E (6), Desmond’s Douglas B (4)
Henry Weaver pulled off two valuable wins over Richard Hill in the fourth end and against Jasper Hill in straight sets.
But he met his match against Seth Hornby-Wheeler, losing out in a close match 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 9-11.
Rhys Bufton then reversed that with a tremendous win over Hornby-Wheeler, finishing it 13-11 in the fourth end. Bufton then defeated Jasper in straight sets, but was repelled very effectively by Richard who took victory in the third.
Wasim Khan earned a further two points for the hosts with wins over Hornby-Wheeler in five ends and Jasper in four.
The standout match was between Khan and Richard, the latter snatching a valuable point 13-11 in the fifth.
Tower C (2), Arbory C (8)
Jane Kneale is proving an extremely valuable player for Arbory C and was again undefeated in her three matches. She swept aside Sam Sen, Keith Whiteway and young reserve player Ollie Robinson in straight sets.
Rob Wright added a further two points with wins over Robinson and Whiteway, before falling to a superb performance from Sen who won in the fourth.
Whiteway notched up a superb win against Kevin Drewry, taking the honours 11-8 in the fourth. The latter reversed his fortunes with a superb win over Sen, taking it 11-4 in the final end.
Drewry and Kneale proved a powerful pairing, taking the doubles 3-0 against Whiteway and Sen.
- Full results and statistics available at www.tabletennis365.com/IOM or follow IoMTTA at www.facebook.com/TableTennisIOM
KEN MITCHELL
