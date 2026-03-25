The first session of the 2026 Island Closed Table Tennis Championships, sponsored by Intact Insurance, took place at the NSC on Sunday.
It was a resounding success, featuring a full hall and a vibrant atmosphere as players competed for the most prestigious titles on the Manx circuit.
This year saw a significant change to the format, with the flagship events badged as ‘Open’, allowing both men and women to compete in the same draw for the first time.
The field was incredibly competitive, with 26 players in the singles, 12 pairings in the doubles, plus the very best of the youth talent pool playing in the under-16s’ event.
Island Singles Championship
The blue-riband event of the day produced high drama from the start.
Defending champion and joint-favourite Scott Lewis faced an uphill battle after arriving late because of a missed alarm.
While he topped Group A, the signs of a ‘slow start’ were evident early on. Elsewhere in the group stages, one notable encounter was between Duncan Alexander and Darren Smethurst, with the topsy turvy match eventually going to the former 21/19, 11/4, 12/14, 11/8.
In the quarter-finals, Mike Tamarov moved past a battling Amit Lanin in a really tight match, while Lewis at last found his rhythm to sweep aside Alexander in straight sets.
On the other side of the draw, Smethurst played extremely well to defeat ex-champion John Shooter, while Sam Bailey breezed past Malcolm Cummings.
The semi-finals delivered the tournament’s biggest shock with Tamarov taking full advantage of Lewis’s inconsistent form, snatching victory 11/9, 8/11, 7/11, 11/9, 11/7.
Tamarov was able to keep the ball deep, preventing Lewis from finding his attacking range.
Meanwhile, Bailey faced the significant hurdle of Smethurst.
Despite utilising a disciplined counter-topspin game, Smethurst was unable to break down Sam’s long pips backhand and devastating forehand loop.
It was Bailey then who secured his place in the final with a commanding display, 11/3, 13/11, 11/9.
The final between Bailey and Tamarov was another clash of styles between the two regular practice partners.
Sam took control early, playing a safe but aggressive game. By utilising spinny serves and explosive third-ball attacks, he avoided the long, fast rallies where Mike is most proficient.
This helped Bailey to sweep past the battling Tamarov in three explosive ends, and to finally claim the title that had eluded him for so long.
Reflecting on his victory, Sam said: ‘I had belief I could win.
‘My tactics were to use my safe serves and mop up loose balls with my forehand, giving nothing away.’
He went on to add: ‘This win means so much to me - it’s the one major title that has eluded me.’
Sam thanked John Magnall at Arbory TTC for his guidance, and his father Sam Sr, for all his support over the years.
He added that he felt the great atmosphere at the event should ‘lift the level of table tennis in the island’.
The Isle of Man Table Tennis Association wishes to express its sincere gratitude to series sponsor, Intact Insurance, for its support in making this ‘Open Era’ start with such a bang.
Round-up of the doubles and under-16 events in this week’s Courier.
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