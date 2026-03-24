A strong line-up of Manx riders are preparing to do battle in the ACU British Enduro Championship, which gets under way this weekend at Rhayader in Mid-Wales.
Three are contesting the main championship class, including defending champion Jamie McCanney on the all-new 450 Triumph.
He is joined in the Fast Eddy team by 19-year-old Jack Keenan, making his debut in the elite class after winning the tier-two expert category last year.
Former British champion Jed Etchells has parted company with Fantic and is now spearheading the Sherco UK-supported team, sponsored by MotoFit Racing (an online training system for motocross and enduro riders).
That team also includes a fourth Manxman, Bobby Moyer, but he is sitting out the early part of the season after suffering arm and elbow fractures in a local event at Cringle plantation last month.
Also tackling the Rhayader this weekend are six other riders in the support classes.
Mike Turner is riding the veteran over-50 class; Orry Millward and 17-year-old Stan Cubbon the clubman class, along with Jack Collins, Ashley Kelly and Jack Keenan’s brother Will in the vet/35 class.
Round two of the British series is the Yorkshire Two-Day at the end of May, followed by Ramsey MCC’s event on July 4-5. The final rounds are Brechfa, July 25-26, Devon, August 21-23 and Builth Wells, September 12-13.
McCanney had a third and a fourth in the opening two days of the 2026 ACU British Sprint Enduro Championship at Bicton, near Llandrindod Wells last weekend.
Beta’s Brad Freeman and Nathan Watson were separated by four 10ths of a second on Saturday, with McCanney 34 seconds down in third.
Freeman had a more comfortable victory over Watson on Sunday, while Jack Edmondson edged out McCanney for third.
Will Keenan rode day one, finishing 19th overall in a large field, fifth of the experts (third E2).
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