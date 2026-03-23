Corbyn Schade won the second annual Flutter International Half Marathon in aid of Hospice Isle of Man on Sunday morning.
In near-perfect conditions, he and Mark Burman broke away from the chasing groups as the second wave of runners crossed Ramsey Swingbridge and headed out onto North Shore Promenade.
A few metres behind were Lewis Crowe, Irishman Eamon Farrell and Lewis Brew, then Dave Bignell, Liam Parker and leading woman Christa Cain.
Schade and Burman shared the lead out onto the Bride coast road and were still swapping and changing on the Ballacorey road and Bayr-ny-harra.
It was only on the Regaby stretch of the relatively flat 13-mile course course that the gap drifted as Schade continued to press on for home in the second half of the race.
Ticking off the runners on the road at the head of the combined field, the 20-year-old Western AC runner continued to pass those from the earlier 9am start for competitors not expecting to go under 90 minutes. He only overtook the last of those, Elena Caley, in the Vollan area with a little over one mile remaining.
At the finish line on Market Square, Schade was 41 seconds clear of Burman in a winning time of 1hr 12m 46s. This time was 27s quicker than his previous best in last October’s Syd Quirk half-marathon (when he was runner-up to close friend Ryan Corrin), but almost three minutes up on his performance in the first of the Hospice Halves last March when he did a 1:15.35 (fifth).
Subject to ratification, his time is a new IoM under-20 half-marathon record, beating Paul Clarke’s standard set in 1981.
Burman, in his debut on the course, was sixth in the Syd Quirk, but Sunday’s was a personal best time.
Third across the line was the ever-improving Crowe in a pb of 1:14.24, lopping more than a minute and a half off his time from last year when he was eighth, and fifth Farrell (who runs for Strabane AC), who was sixth last year in an identical time of 1:15.41.
Christa Cain was second female across the line, but a clear winner overall as Elena Caley’s 1:29.04 placed her 49th overall (sixth woman overall), first of the early start runners.
Cain’s 1:16.35 was what she described as a training run, having only arrived back from a couple of weeks in Tokyo five days earlier.
‘I picked up a virus in Japan, and was jet-lagged this week so only aimed to get round. I’ve done a lot over the past year or so, and also been in Kenya not long ago, so it’s time to back off and enjoy life a bit.
‘I may do London, but my main aim this year is Valencia in December.’
Dave Bignell took the vet-40 prize, bang on the time he was aiming for, followed by former sub-four minute miler and England international Paul Freary, the best over-50. He compiled a report on the event for Athletics Weekly.
Lewis Brew, Laxey footballer Joe Walters and former double Parish Walk winner Liam Parker completed the top 10.
Second female was Kirsty Barber in a narrow pb of 1:25.08 (31st overall), then overall winner Corbyn Schade’s mother Joanne, first over-50 in 1:27.23 (38th), smashing her own IoM vet-women’s over-55 record by around four minutes. A couple of places behind her was Katherine Cubbon, then triathlete Clara Isaac (46th) 10s ahead of the earlier mentioned wave one winner Elena Caley.
Gail Sheeley set a new women’s over-60s record.
A total of 423 completed the race, compared to 310 in the inaugural event last year.
Leading results: 1, Corbyn Schade 1hr 12min 46sec; 2, Mark Burman 1:13.27; 3, Lewis Crowe 1:14.24; 4, Eamon Farrell 1:15.41; 5, Christa Cain 1:16.35; 6, David Bignell 1:16.56; 7, Paul Freary 1:17.25; 8, Lewis Brew 1:17.29; 9, Joe Walters 1:17.40; 10, Liam Parker 1:17.43; 11, Nick Colburn 1:17.49; 12, Jonathan Price 1:18.03; 13, Reggie Oasgood 1:18.21; 14, David Williams 1:18.38; 15, Paul Jennings 1:18.39; 16, Jamie Delaney 1:19.00; 17, Chris Killey 1:19.10; 18, Tim Goldy 1:19.14; 19, Chris Reynolds 1:20.15; 20, Steven Quayle 1:22.33; 21, Andy McKnight 1:23.02; 22, David Quirk 1:23.15; 23, James Callister 1:23.26; 24, Jack Noon 1:23.35; 25, Richard Curphey 1:23.56; 26, Nik Cain 1:23.57; 27, Stuart Christian 1:24.08; 28, Nick Ardern 1:24.13; 29, Mark Corkish 1:24.40; 30, Ethan Ready 1:25.00; 31, Kirsty Barber 1:25.06; 32, Neil Kelly 1:25.08; 33, Geoff Rice 1:25.30; 34, Tyler Hannay 1:25.38. Other leading women: 38, Joanne Schade 1:27.23; 40, Katherine Cubbon 1:28.16; 46, Clara Isaac 1:28.54; 49, Elena Caley 1:29.04; 55, Emily Mylchreest 1:30.45; 59, Elissa Wood 1:32.29; 66, Gemma Cringle 1:33.32; 72, Tiffany Faragher 1:34.16; 86, Holly Sumner 1:36.27.
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