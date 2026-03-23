At the finish line on Market Square, Schade was 41 seconds clear of Burman in a winning time of 1hr 12m 46s. This time was 27s quicker than his previous best in last October’s Syd Quirk half-marathon (when he was runner-up to close friend Ryan Corrin), but almost three minutes up on his performance in the first of the Hospice Halves last March when he did a 1:15.35 (fifth).