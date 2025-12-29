The final round of fixtures in Isle of Man Table Tennis Association's 2025 Winter League, sponsored by Welton Play Fun88, reached a pulsating conclusion at the NSC recently.
With the mid-season split looming, the evening was charged with significance as teams fought not only for points but for their future standing in the league’s new three-tier structure.
From January 7, the competition will evolve into a more streamlined format: the top six teams from Division One will remain in an elite flight, while Division Two will comprise 10 teams and Division Three six.
DIVISION ONE
Travellers A (8), Ramsey A (2)
In a winner-takes-all title showdown, Travellers A successfully defended their crown with a comprehensive 8-2 victory over Ramsey A.
Entering the match with a four-point lead, Travellers were clinical from the outset. Scott Lewis was the standout performer, securing a flawless maximum three singles points.
Lewis demonstrated his class in a high-quality encounter with Adam Teare, recovering from two sets down to win in the fifth.
Liam Chan was equally imperious, also delivering three points for the champions. His match against Teare was a five-set marathon, with Chan eventually prevailing. Malcolm Cummings added to the tally with an impressive four-set win over Rebecca Bayley.
Ramsey A’s resistance came from the returning Duncan Alexander who managed a hard-fought win over Cummings and Adam Teare, who also picked up a point against the Travellers’ No3.
The doubles was a statement of intent, as Lewis and Chan swept Teare and Alexander aside.
Tower A (2), Strathallan (8)
Strathallan finished their winter campaign in style, securing fourth place with an 8-2 win over Tower A
Wayne Taylor was once again the catalyst for success, delivering a maximum three singles points, only dropping one set to Ken Mitchell. Andy Patterson and Neil Quane supported well with two points apiece.
Quane was involved in the closest match of the night against Mike Bayley, with the latter just pipping him in the fifth end to secure a point for Tower. Mitchell had an impressive win over Patterson, also pipping him in the fifth.
Mark Webster-Smith played up for Tower for absentee Dave Parsons but was unable to add points. Taylor and Quane were dominant in the doubles, defeating Mitchell and Bayley 3-1.
Desmond’s Douglas A (3), Arbory B (7)
Arbory B confirmed their place in the top flight with a 7-3 victory over Desmond’s A.
Sam Bailey proved decisive, securing all three of his singles points with his trademark nonchalant ease, not dropping a single set all evening. It also meant that he is the only player to remain unbeaten this season so far.
Dan Levine added two points, including a straight-sets victory over Neil Ronan, while team-mate Russ Kent secured a vital win over Sonja Shaw in the fifth end. He couldn’t quite replicate that in his next match, just falling short to Levine in the fifth.
Brandon Montgomery picked up a good win over Shaw, taking it in straight sets. Doubles was won by Bailey and Levine 3-1 against a battling Kent and Montgomery pairing.
Tower B (1), Travellers B (9)
Travellers B delivered a dominant 9-1 performance against Tower B to finish fifth in the final standings.
John Shooter and son Will (back from university) were in sensational form, both securing maximums in their singles. John’s power was too much for the Tower defence, while Will’s consistency saw him through some tricky moments.
Malc Lewis added two more points, but his perfect night was spoiled by Simon Radcliffe who played exceptionally well to defeat Lewis in straight ends for Tower’s only point.
The Shooters combined to win the doubles in three straight, in typically dominant fashion.
Travellers C (3), Arbory A (7)
In a competitive mid-table clash, Arbory A defeated Travellers C 7-3 to finish in a strong third place.
Mike Tamarov was the hero for Arbory, securing three points. Pedro Cardoso contributed two more, although he was pushed hard by Keeran Chan before taking the win 3-1. Charlie Callow did well to power his way past Cardoso in three ends.
Chan had the standout result of the night with a superbly-crafted win over the experienced John Magnall.
Paul Mathieson-Nelson notched up a great win over Cardoso in four ends, then Tamarov and Magnall notched up a superb 3-1 win in the doubles over Chan and Callow.
DIVISION TWO
Ramsey B (3), Arbory C (7)
Title winners Arbory C underlined their dominance with a 7-3 win over their closest rivals Ramsey B.
It was a team effort from the champions as Dave Bufton, Kevin Drewry and Pedro Cardoso each secured two singles points.
Ramsey B’s Adrian Slater was the individual star of the match though, delivering superb performances to defeat both Drewry and Bufton in tight encounters, with some sensational rallies. Slater also maintained his 100% record after 24 matches.
Arbory C’s superior depth eventually told as they secured the remaining singles and the doubles to finish the season with nine match wins and one draw.
Tower C (9), Travellers D (1)
The home side was impressive in this 9-1 demolition of Travellers D, with Sam Sen and Mark Webster-Smith unbeaten on the night.
Sen’s speed and placement were a level above, as he did not drop a set. Keith Whiteway contributed two points, only falling to Grant Patterson who outpushed him in a tense four-setter.
Sen and Webster-Smith went on to take the doubles in four ends against Adrian Tinkler and Maurice Campbell.
Ballakermeen (1), Arbory D (9)
Arbory D finished third in the table following this 9-1 victory over the young Ballakermeen squad.
Mike Levine and Jane Kneale were untouchable, both securing maximum singles points with tactical precision.
The only resistance from the students came from Aditya Varshney who produced another heroic performance to defeat the experienced Bob Borland in four tight sets.
Despite this, Arbory’s experience told in the remaining matches and the doubles, leading to a convincing team win.
Travellers F (1), Ramsey C (9)
Sadly the home side was only able to field one player, so it was all down to young Sydnie Weaver to take on all three of Ramsey C’s players, having forfeited seven points. Sydnie put up a brave fight against Darren Shaw, only succumbing 10-12 in the final end. Shaw will have been mightily relieved to pull off a hard-earned win against the ever-improving youngster.
Sydnie didn't fare so well against the trickier style of Keith Herrington, losing in straight sets, but she did well to see off Geoff Burchill in the fifth.
Ramsey D (0), Desmond’s Douglas B (0)
Ramsey D versus Desmond’s B was recorded as a 0-0 after neither team turned up for the fixture.
This meant both teams finished in the bottom half of Division Two, so it’s Division Three for them in the Spring League.
- Practice nights resume Friday, January 9.
