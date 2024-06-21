The Isle of Man’s Billy Harris lost in the quarter-finals of the prestigious Queen’s Club Championship in West London on Friday afternoon.
The Manxman has had a tremendous tournament, beating Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets 6/4 7/5 to book his place in the last eight.
The 29 year old’s fairytale run though was halted by former world number 15 Lorenzo Musetti live on BBC Two.
Despite struggling with his first serve, the 22 year old Italian won the first set 6/3 after breaking Harris’s serve early on in the match.
Harris settled in the second set, but Musetti broke his opponent late on to pave the way to victory.
He is also entered in the Eastbourne International next week.