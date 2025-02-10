Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris is now ranked 116th in the world after reaching the semi-finals of the Chennai Open in India last week.
The 30-year-old was seeded highly for the tournament got off to a flying start with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine.
Harris followed that up with another straight sets victory in the next round against Ergi Kirkin of Turkey, winning 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the quarter-finals.
In the last eight he went up against Timofey Skatov from Kazakhstan and, while he was made to work a bit harder, he won the second set tie-breaker to confirmed a 6-3, 7-6 victory to progress through to the semis.
Unfortunately, Harris’s run in the competition was ended there by Swedish player Elias Ymer who held his nerve in two tie-breaks to seal a 6-7, 6-7 victory.
Ymer went on to finish second overall, losing 6-7, 4-6 to France’s Kyrian Jacquet.