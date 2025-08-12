Glen Vine tennis player Billy McMullan may not have lifted silverware last week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, but he still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.
McMullan, 12, who attends Queen Elizabeth II High School and plays at Albany Lawn Tennis Club, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone.
It is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.
More than 10,000 players took part in the qualifying stages this year, with thousands of singles and doubles competitors in action at 800 venues leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.
McMullan, who describes Carlos Alcaraz as his tennis idol, failed to progress to the latter stages of the tournament but was still thrilled to attend Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience he will never forget.
Speaking at the event, he said: ‘I’m really excited, it’s really fun. I’ve never played on grass or been to Wimbledon before so it’s a good experience as well.
‘It feels similar [playing on grass] because there’s an Astro court in the Isle of Man so the grass here feels similar to that.
‘It’s inspiring to play on the same courts as who I look up to. I like Alcaraz’s style of play - how he attacks it and then plays a little short ball.’
The competition aims to broaden playing opportunities and to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play tennis and follow in the footsteps of their tennis heroes by competing for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.
In addition to 14-and-under singles, 18-and-under doubles and adult doubles draws, the categories include wheelchair (adult and juniors), learning disability and visually impaired competitions.
The national finals also saw the return of popular para-standing and deaf tennis exhibition matches held during the week.
World number one wheelchair doubles partners and Vodafone ambassadors Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer their experience and advice.
‘We would have loved to have had something like this when we were younger and playing,’ said Hewett.
‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon is a massive event for someone to pick up a racket for the first time or start playing again if they haven’t for a while.
‘It’s about being active at grassroots level, making friends and new tennis partners and that is the beauty of events like this.’
Reid added: ‘We want tennis to be available and accessible to everybody and get as many people as possible enjoying the sport.
‘This event encapsulates that perfectly and we’re proud to be a part of it.’
DAVID PARSONS/SPORTSBEAT
